Wesley Sandoval and Christy Lindh

From left, Leadville locals Wesley Sandoval and Christy Lindh run in stride with Mount Massive behind them.

 Photo by Patrick Bilow

Runners participated in the Leadville 10K Run on Sunday, the shortest event of the Leadville Race Series’ summer series. The out-and-back course took runners along the first and last 3.1 miles of the Leadville Trail 100 Run course.

Lindsey Knast of Lafayette won the women’s division with a time of 41:56 while Michael Oliva of Superior won the men’s division with a time of 36:18.

2021 Leadville 10K Run Results

Place/Name    M/F    Age    Time     City

1 Michael Oliva    M    42    36:18    Superior

2 Colby Schultz    M    17    38:13    Monument

3 Jason Brosseau    M    35    39:00    Colorado Springs

4 Owen Bradley    M    41    41:00    Birmingham, AL

5 Ethan Kirk    M    31    41:19    Leadville

6 Daniel Harper    M    39    41:42    Phoenix, AZ

7 Justin Ladner    M    41    41:50    Edwardsville, IL

8 Lindsey Knast    F    32    41:56    Lafayette

9 Anthony Oldani    M    24    42:32    Leadville

10 Ryan Guldan    M    37    43:32    Grand Junction

11 LeRoy H. Briggs    M    47    44:14    Denver

12 Sebastian Sanchez    M    45    44:24    Panama City, PAN

13 David Hettena    M    34    44:27    San Francisco, CA

14 Marvin Sandoval    M    43    44:33    Leadville

15 David Ruttum    M    42    45:08    Vail

16 Tim Schardein    M    53    45:32    Leadville

17 Justin Busch    M    36    45:54    Golden

18 Blair Aakre    M    45    46:00    Thornton

19 Nadia Raczek    F    41    46:01    Windsor

20 Doron Reuveni    M    54    46:13    Palo Alto, CA

21 Kyle Williams    M    31    46:24    Fort Collins

22 Andrew Barr    M    33    46:30    Denver

23 Chris Wozniak    M    50    46:32    Denver

24 Cory Gilbert    M    14    46:34    Arvada

25 Cathy Yndestad    F    43    46:49    Mesa, AZ

26 Rodrigo Jimenez    M    45    46:57    Leadville

27 Amy Cameron    F    42    46:59    San Rafael, CA

28 Cody Schuster    M    29    47:15    Denver

29 Jeremy Geer    M    42    47:18    Boulder

30 Max Scroggins    M    16    47:27    Birmingham, AL

31 Kristen LaRue    F    30    47:28    Chicago, IL

32 Matthew Logan    M    37    47:54    Newark, DE

33 Jay Hagan    M    40    47:57    Henderson, NV

34 Henrik Hamilton    M    16    48:03    Madison, NJ

35 Myriah Blair    F    44    48:05    Eagle

52 Gabriel Martinez    M    30    49:40    Leadville

61 Heath Speckman    M    39    51:05    Leadville

68 Wesley Sandoval    M    44    52:09    Leadville

70 Meredith Terranova    F    46    52:17    Twin Lakes

71 Christy Lindh    F    38    52:39    Leadville

105 Anthony Vagnetti    M    42    57:10    Leadville

130 Kelsey Regan    F    30    59:03    Leadville

132 Amy Roberts    F    43    59:08    Leadville

149 Mitch Dulleck    M    54    1:01:05    Leadville

165 Garry Schlag    M    27    1:03:18    Leadville

167 Kristina Sargent    F    33    1:03:22    Leadville

171 Hannah Gallagher    F    34    1:03:47    Leadville

177 Jim Newell    M    67    1:04:01    Leadville

245 Bryan Wisdom    M    31    1:14:53    Leadville

246 Isabella Speckman    F    12    1:15:18    Leadville

265 Jolene Sandoval    F    46    1:21:30    Leadville

266 Alison Sandoval    F    41    1:21:31    Leadville

267 Dan Smith    M    64    1:23:50    Leadville

281 Ali Smith    F    67    1:32:29    Leadville

289 Elizabeth Savoren    F    11    1:34:22    Leadville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.