Runners participated in the Leadville 10K Run on Sunday, the shortest event of the Leadville Race Series’ summer series. The out-and-back course took runners along the first and last 3.1 miles of the Leadville Trail 100 Run course.
Lindsey Knast of Lafayette won the women’s division with a time of 41:56 while Michael Oliva of Superior won the men’s division with a time of 36:18.
2021 Leadville 10K Run Results
Place/Name M/F Age Time City
1 Michael Oliva M 42 36:18 Superior
2 Colby Schultz M 17 38:13 Monument
3 Jason Brosseau M 35 39:00 Colorado Springs
4 Owen Bradley M 41 41:00 Birmingham, AL
5 Ethan Kirk M 31 41:19 Leadville
6 Daniel Harper M 39 41:42 Phoenix, AZ
7 Justin Ladner M 41 41:50 Edwardsville, IL
8 Lindsey Knast F 32 41:56 Lafayette
9 Anthony Oldani M 24 42:32 Leadville
10 Ryan Guldan M 37 43:32 Grand Junction
11 LeRoy H. Briggs M 47 44:14 Denver
12 Sebastian Sanchez M 45 44:24 Panama City, PAN
13 David Hettena M 34 44:27 San Francisco, CA
14 Marvin Sandoval M 43 44:33 Leadville
15 David Ruttum M 42 45:08 Vail
16 Tim Schardein M 53 45:32 Leadville
17 Justin Busch M 36 45:54 Golden
18 Blair Aakre M 45 46:00 Thornton
19 Nadia Raczek F 41 46:01 Windsor
20 Doron Reuveni M 54 46:13 Palo Alto, CA
21 Kyle Williams M 31 46:24 Fort Collins
22 Andrew Barr M 33 46:30 Denver
23 Chris Wozniak M 50 46:32 Denver
24 Cory Gilbert M 14 46:34 Arvada
25 Cathy Yndestad F 43 46:49 Mesa, AZ
26 Rodrigo Jimenez M 45 46:57 Leadville
27 Amy Cameron F 42 46:59 San Rafael, CA
28 Cody Schuster M 29 47:15 Denver
29 Jeremy Geer M 42 47:18 Boulder
30 Max Scroggins M 16 47:27 Birmingham, AL
31 Kristen LaRue F 30 47:28 Chicago, IL
32 Matthew Logan M 37 47:54 Newark, DE
33 Jay Hagan M 40 47:57 Henderson, NV
34 Henrik Hamilton M 16 48:03 Madison, NJ
35 Myriah Blair F 44 48:05 Eagle
52 Gabriel Martinez M 30 49:40 Leadville
61 Heath Speckman M 39 51:05 Leadville
68 Wesley Sandoval M 44 52:09 Leadville
70 Meredith Terranova F 46 52:17 Twin Lakes
71 Christy Lindh F 38 52:39 Leadville
105 Anthony Vagnetti M 42 57:10 Leadville
130 Kelsey Regan F 30 59:03 Leadville
132 Amy Roberts F 43 59:08 Leadville
149 Mitch Dulleck M 54 1:01:05 Leadville
165 Garry Schlag M 27 1:03:18 Leadville
167 Kristina Sargent F 33 1:03:22 Leadville
171 Hannah Gallagher F 34 1:03:47 Leadville
177 Jim Newell M 67 1:04:01 Leadville
245 Bryan Wisdom M 31 1:14:53 Leadville
246 Isabella Speckman F 12 1:15:18 Leadville
265 Jolene Sandoval F 46 1:21:30 Leadville
266 Alison Sandoval F 41 1:21:31 Leadville
267 Dan Smith M 64 1:23:50 Leadville
281 Ali Smith F 67 1:32:29 Leadville
289 Elizabeth Savoren F 11 1:34:22 Leadville
