The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will present a lecture by Dr. Temple Grandin, a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, entitled “Different Kinds of Minds Should Work Together” via Zoom teleconferencing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. An autism spokesperson, Dr. Grandin is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to document and share the insights she has gained from her personal experiences.
Dr. Grandin’s 2011 lecture for the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series (CPFS) was the best-attended in CPFS history, with 700 participants. As with all Collegiate Peaks Forum Series lectures, the event is free and participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.
In her Nov. 5 presentation, Dr. Grandin will describe how different kinds of thinkers can work together and collaborate. While Dr. Grandin is a visual thinker, others are mathematical or verbal thinkers.
Dr. Grandin has written numerous books on autism, including “Thinking in Pictures: My Life with Autism” (1995; updated in 2006) and “Calling All Minds: How to Think and Create Like an Inventor” (2019), “a book of personal stories, inventions, and facts that will blow young inventors’ minds and make them soar.”
Dr. Grandin recently spoke with Colorado Public Radio, offering advice on how parents of children on the autism spectrum can cope while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her advice is also useful to neurotypical learners and adults, all of whom are spending more time together inside. In the interview, Dr. Grandin explained that learning can be an antidote to fear. As an animal scientist, it is something she has observed in livestock as well as people.
Dr. Grandin obtained her B.A. from Franklin Pierce College, her M.S. in animal science from Arizona State University, and her Ph.D. in animal science from the University of Illinois. Today she teaches courses on livestock behavior and facility design at Colorado State University and consults with the livestock industry on facility design, livestock handling and animal welfare.
In 2010, Time Magazine named her one of the world’s 100 most influential people. In addition to “Thinking in Pictures: My Life with Autism,” her books “Animals in Translation: Using the Mysteries of Autism to Decode Animal Behavior” (2005) and “Animals Make Us Human: Creating the Best Life for Animals” (2009) are best-sellers.
Her life story has also been made into the HBO movie “Temple Grandin,” which won seven Emmy awards and a Golden Globe. In 2017, she was inducted into The National Women’s Hall of Fame and in 2018 Dr. Grandin was made a fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
For information on participating in this Zoom event, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org and open the Lecture Schedule tab. The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, now in its 18th year, is a free lecture series with presentations in Leadville, Buena Vista, and Salida.
