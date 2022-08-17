The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) hosted a town hall meeting to discuss off-highway vehicle (OHV) use on county roads.
The county is reevaluating Ordinance No. 12-02 passed in 2012 to determine whether its regulations are appropriate for today. The ordinance allows multipurpose use on county roads, meaning OHVs are permitted with restrictions.
For example, motorized vehicle users must be licensed drivers aged 16 or older, adhere to signs and speed limits, and may travel on county roads from Point A (starting point) to Point B (a recreation destination within Lake County) only to access recreation.
Ten years after Ordinance No.12-02 passed, the county wants to reevaluate community feedback on OHVs and see if anything should be changed.
City and county groups gave presentations highlighting the current state of OHV use in the county and how it affects different areas and people. Representatives from Lake County Community Development and Planning, Public Works, Mapping and the Tourism Panel all participated, along with the City of Leadville.
County and city
presentations
Lake County Community Planning and Development Director Anne Schneider discussed some of the deficiencies of Ordinance No. 12-02 in light of how much the community has grown and changed over the years.
For one, the ordinance doesn’t address commercial use, such as guided ATV tours. It also lacks clarity in defining travel regulations from “Point A to Point B,” which are pretty open for interpretation. Point A could be considered someone’s residence or any other starting point, and Point B could be a trailhead. Oftentimes, motorists will travel through city limits from Point A to Point B.
“We’re discovering that a lot of other communities are starting to really highly regulate commercial use,” said Schneider, adding that these restrictions draw people to communities that aren’t regulated.
Lake County Mapping Director Bryce Ehrlich followed Schneider and went over some key areas of user conflict, like the east side mining district and both the county roads and snowmobile trails around Turquoise Lake.
Lake County Public Works Director Michael Irwin focused his discussion on the plowing issues and dangers caused by irresponsible OHV use. In the wintertime, riders sometimes ignore designated paths and go places they shouldn’t. Vehicles sometimes get stuck in prohibited spots like avalanche-prone areas around Turquoise Lake.
Irwin said summertime OHV use can also create problems, with some riders tearing up paved roads and leaving them exposed to erosion damage.
“Recreation is good for all,” said Irwin. “I believe we need it, but we just need to control it a little bit.”
Lake County Tourism Panel Manager Adam Ducharme spoke after Irwin and shared case studies from other communities showing possible trail regulation and enforcement methods. In Clear Creek County, for example, citizens formed a task force that helps people understand trail signage, maintenance and expectations.
Leadville City Administrator Laurie Simonson wrapped up the presentation portion of the event by sharing the current city regulations for OHVs.
According to Leadville Municipal Code 10.24.030, snowmobiles or OHVs may be operated on the roadway of any street, road or highway within the city, except Harrison Avenue, as long as the vehicle conforms to applicable state laws.
OHVs, while allowed on city streets, impact the community through noise, safety concerns and traffic congestion. Possible changes to city laws could mean a noise ordinance and banning OHVs from city streets altogether, both of which require enforcement, said Simonson.
She emphasized the importance of getting ahead of these issues and considering possible solutions before becoming overrun like other communities have.
Public input
Following the presentations, citizens shared their thoughts on OHV use and the ideas shared. Overall, most participants seemed to want to reach a compromise rather than banning OHVs from county roads altogether.
Speakers disagreed over whether it’s tourists or locals causing trail destruction and racing late at night and how regulations can be enforced. Others suggested it’s not just motor vehicles causing issues around the county. Commercial OHV use through guided tours was also a hot topic.
Leadville ATV Tours owner Dan Conley, for instance, said his company has welcomed thousands of people on tours with very little impact on trails.
Some of the dirt trail disruption people are concerned about is caused more by the rain than his vehicles, said Conley. “You can smash the gas as hard as you want, and the tires will never spin.”
Another participant, Betsy Kalmeyer, focused her remarks more on the prevalent noise and safety issue. While it’s nice to keep windows open during the summer, Kalmeyer said it’s impossible nowadays.
She also cited dangerous behavior she’s seen from kids on their bikes and questioned why law enforcement doesn’t try and chase them.
Interim Sheriff Heath Speckman said officers don’t chase kids on their bikes because it creates a liability issue, but encouraged people to still call to report these issues so they can try and address them with the parents.
No decisions were made at the Aug. 15 town hall, but the BOCC plans to use the abundant public input to consider new proposals surrounding OHV use.
County Commissioner Kayla Marcella said community members can expect more work sessions like these and a possible joint BOCC and City Council meeting on the topic in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.