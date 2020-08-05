In the Herald’s July 30 update on COVID-19, the number of positive cases in Lake County was misrepresented. The article reported 77 confirmed positive cases for viral testing exclusively. This number, as of July 28, was actually the number of positive cases from both antibody and viral testing in residents and visitors tested in Lake County.
For further clarification, LCPHA tracks positive tests in two different ways. The “official” count which is represented on LCPHA’s social media, reflects only the positive viral tests of people who reside in Lake County. The other count includes both antibody and viral testing numbers for residents and visitors tested in Lake County.
The number reported in the July 30 newspaper was the number of all positive test results for residents and non-residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.