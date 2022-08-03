Consultants hired by Lake County Build a Generation (LCBAG) completed a homelessness needs assessment after months of interviews and community engagement.
Greg Harms of Domos Consulting and Willa Williford from Williford LLC brought over 50 years of combined experience in housing and homelessness to the project, which is being funded by a Communities Organizing for Prevention grant.
They found that there are between 10 and 30 people experiencing homelessness in Lake County on any given night. This number includes both individuals and families who are camping, living in their cars, living in shelters and squatting in substandard buildings.
If Lake County follows national trends, however, this estimate equates to around 50 to 150 people experiencing homelessness within a single year.
This 1:5 ratio is based on the consultants’ experience with extrapolation, assuming Lake County has similar trends to other communities around the state and country.
Kristi Galarza, lead housing facilitator with LCBAG, said these numbers are on track with what the Lake County Housing Coalition expected.
“Typically with needs assessments what usually comes forward is what we anticipated,” said Galarza. “But it’s nice to know that the data backs up what our community members and our community leaders are anticipating.”
One main takeaway, unsurprisingly, was that the lack of available and affordable housing is the prevailing cause of homelessness in Lake County. To solve the problem, the consultants recommend developing and strengthening homelessness prevention and long-term strategies.
The assessment recognized some really good work already happening in Lake County with nonprofits and other organizations, said Galarza. Coordinated efforts between resources are expected to bring further improvement.
But the assessment also emphasized that there are some solutions within the county’s direct control and others that are not, said Galarza.
One somewhat out-of-reach issue is the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Government’s (UAACOG) administration of Section 8 vouchers that provide rental assistance to eligible tenants.
One of the plan’s long-term solution suggestions was advocating for more long-term housing vouchers. Leadville has few of these, even compared to other rural areas, according to the assessment.
While Lake County can advocate and ask for more vouchers, UAACOG ultimately makes their own decisions.
A more attainable solution is incorporating by-name lists in Lake County, which are comprehensive lists of everyone experiencing homelessness in one place at any given time. This could help stakeholders keep track of who is currently in need and line them up with appropriate services, said Galarza.
“We haven’t done strategic planning with the group yet, but to me that looked like one of the things we could implement soonest,” said Galarza.
The consultants are now developing a strategic action plan with specific steps forward, which should be finished by the end of September.
Implementing specific solutions to address the problem is a long process, said Galarza. Despite the barriers, she’s blown away at what the consultants and county stakeholders have accomplished.
“Maybe it’s because everyone was ready. Or maybe it’s because people want change. I’m not sure, but I’m really proud of them,” she said.
Readers can access the latest homelessness assessment at www.housinglake.org under About > Reports.
