Consultants hired by Lake County Build a Generation (LCBAG) completed a homelessness needs assessment after months of interviews and community engagement. 

Greg Harms of Domos Consulting and Willa Williford from Williford LLC brought over 50 years of combined experience in housing and homelessness to the project, which is being funded by a Communities Organizing for Prevention grant. 

