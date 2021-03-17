On Tuesday, March 9 seven athletes from Lake County traveled to Steamboat Springs to compete in the first ever one-day skimeister championships. The event consisted of four events in one day: a three kilometer classic race, a two-run giant slalom (GS), a two-run slalom, and a three km skate race.
Four girls competed in and completed the grueling day. Michaela Main was the top finisher for the Panthers, placing sixth overall. She was consistent all day long. She was seventh in classic, sixth in GS, seventh in slalom, and eighth in skate. It was an impressive result for the senior to end her skiing career with.
Three freshman girls also raced. Keira King finished 12th overall, Avery Milne was 13th and Clara Kirr was 14th out of 19 competitors. King placed ninth in classic, 13th in GS, 12th in slalom and 11th in skate. Milne placed 10th in classic, 12th in GS, 14th in slalom and 12th in skate. Kirr placed eighth in classic, 15th in GS, 16th in slalom and 13th in skate.
“The girls were steady all day long, focusing on one race at a time and giving their best in every event,” said Lake County High School Alpine Coach Danielle Ryan at the end of the day.
Three Panther boys competed. Jace Peters finished fifth overall, Matt Cairns was eighth and Josiah Horning was 16th. Peters’ top finish was based on his domination of the Nordic events, both of which he won. He combined that with a 14th in GS and a 12th in slalom. Cairns placed fourth in classic, eighth in GS, and fifth in skate, but he spun around in slalom and finished 17th in that event. Josiah was eigth in classic, 20th in GS, fell in slalom, and placed ninth in skate.
“I don’t know how, but the skate race at the end of the day was so much fun,” Horning said at the end of a long day.
Most of the skiers only had a day or two to recover before they then competed in either the Nordic junior varsity championships or the Colorado High School Activities Association Alpine State Championship.
