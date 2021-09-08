The Southern Colorado Economic Development District is seeking public review and comment on its Draft 2021-2026 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) is a guide to understand and improve the regional economy for the Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD), which includes Lake, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers and Pueblo counties.
The federally required document serves as a regional economic development plan for creating a strong, more diverse economy. It aims to be strategy driven, collaboratively developed and locally implemented.
The information provided assists local decision makers in setting priorities for investment in key economic development efforts and allows access to federal funding through the duration of 2021-2026, in which the plan is valid. A public comment period regarding the draft began on Aug. 18 and extends through Sept. 17.
Information regarding the CEDS draft is posted on SCEDD’s website at www.scedd.com. Members of the public are asked to learn more and comment via email to Eric Gubelman, executive director, at ceds@scedd.com. Copies of the proposed document are also available at the SCEDD office at 121 W. City Center Dr., Pueblo, CO 81003.
Questions may be directed to Gubelman during business hours at 719-545-8680 or via the contact information specified above. To ensure full participation in the public involvement process, requests for additional accommodations for effective communication may be made to SCEDD’s office at least five business days prior to the date on which they will be needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.