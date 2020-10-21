Peak Health Alliance, a Summit County-based purchasing alliance, announced that their individual healthcare market plans, carried by Bright Health, will be the lowest-priced in each of the seven counties they operate in, including Lake County.
“2021 will be a win across the board for individuals, families, and businesses in our region,” said Peak Health CEO Tamara Pogue. “The fact that our premiums continue to be the lowest in all of our markets demonstrates commitment from Peak’s care partners and our success holding everyone accountable when it comes to price transparency. Our ability to offer the least expensive plans while still providing a comprehensive network proves that the purchasing alliance model can bring real relief to communities.”
Peak’s benefit designs, carried by Bright Health Plan, include options rarely seen in lower-tier plans. According to Peak Outreach Director Elise Neyerlin, Peak intends to make plans more useful for members throughout the year. “Benefits like zero-dollar copays are a great feature, but zero-dollar unlimited primary care doctor visits is an option you don’t typically find at the bronze level,” she said.
For 2021, Peak has expanded to seven counties on the Western Slope, including Lake, Summit, Grand, La Plata, Montezuma, Dolores and San Juan. Hospitals include St. Vincent Health, Centura St. Anthony Hospital, Ash Surgical Hospital, Centura-Mercy Regional Health, Middle Park Health, University Hospital, and Childrens Hospital. Plans in the Southwest Colorado region will be marketed under Southwest Health Alliance and all regions are carried by Bright Health.
“I am continually grateful for all of our providers, hospital leaders, and especially the team at Bright whose nimbleness and innovation in the industry made a huge difference in our success this year,” said Pogue.
Despite the success, Peak is not standing still. “We’ve proven the model works. Our focus now will be on bringing more accountability and transparency to other drivers of cost and access,” Pogue said. “We’ve seen tremendous response to our new ICHRA plans that allow businesses of any size to offer employees plans tax-free, and are working on additional products for the self-funded market along with opportunities in pharma and dental,” she continued.
Peak Health Alliance is a health insurance purchasing alliance based in Keystone. The nonprofit’s mission is to improve access to local care and empower members to make better healthcare decisions. Founded in 2018 as a special initiative of The Summit Foundation, a community nonprofit based in Breckenridge, Peak Health Alliance and its affiliate Southwest Health Alliance offer the lowest health insurance premiums of any provider in the seven counties they serve for both individuals and business. More information can be found at peakhealthalliance.org.
