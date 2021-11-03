All government offices for Lake County Government and the City of Leadville, as well as the Leadville Post Office and Lake County Public Library, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Community Banks of Colorado, Pueblo Bank & Trust and First Mountain Bank will also be closed Nov. 11.
The Lake County Senior Center, all Lake County schools, and Colorado Mountain College offices and CMC Timberline Library will be open.
The Lake County Landfill/Recycling Center is not open on Thursdays. The landfill and recycling center will be open for business Friday, Nov. 12.
The Leadville office of the Colorado Workforce Center could not be reached before press time.
All listed offices and businesses will resume normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 12.
Most stores and restaurants will have regular hours, but call ahead to be certain.
