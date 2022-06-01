To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, June 2
10 a.m. — Lunch and shopping in Buena Vista. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 10 a.m. $2 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, June 3
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/ for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
6-10 p.m. — Open Mic Night at the Golden Burro Cafe, 710 Harrison Ave. Each performer/group will receive two free drinks. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine. Visit https://www.goldenburro.com/ for details.
7-9 p.m. — The Yak at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. FREIGHT will host two brave storytellers who will spend 15 minutes on stage regaling the audience with true lived stories on a different topic each month. After the featured stories, a speed round of short five-minute stories will follow from audience members. Participants are encouraged to throw their names in the hat to have a chance to compete, and the audience will vote on the winner. Each headliner will receive two free drinks and one-quarter of the door. Tickets are $10 each. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, June 4
9 a.m. — Turquoise Lake 20K. Runners start at the Matchless Boat Ramp at Turquoise Lake at 9 a.m. The first 6.5 miles of the course consists of hilly paved road, and the final 5.5 miles consist of singletrack dirt trail. Proceeds benefit youth athletics and recreation (Children’s Fishing Day, Leadville Nordic, etc.). Registration costs $40. Register online at http://leadvillesportshall.com/turquoise-lake-20k.
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
10 a.m. — Lake County High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Lake County High School, 1000 W. Fourth St. Families and Lake County community members are invited to the district’s 140th commencement exercises celebrating the Class of 2022. Visit https://www.lakecountyschools.net/ for details.
1 p.m. — Cloud City High School Class of 2022 Graduation at Lake County High School, 1000 W. Fourth St. Families and Lake County community members are invited to the district’s 140th commencement exercises celebrating the Class of 2022. Visit https://www.lakecountyschools.net/ for details.
1-4 p.m. — Songwriters Circle Workshop at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. The Tabor Opera House invites songwriters for a half-day workshop facilitated by Clay Rose of the Gasoline Lollipops. The workshop will challenge every level of songwriter, and each participant will be able to receive valuable feedback on existing work, meet others from the music industry and further develop important skills to take song composition to the next level. The workshop is open to the first 25 songwriters to sign up. Day-of signups are allowed if space is available. Visit https://www.taboroperahouse.net/upcoming-events for details and registration link.
7-9 p.m. — Songwriters in the Round: An Intimate Music Experience at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. This concert will feature the work of Clay Rose of the Gasoline Lollipops, local musician Ned Warner, Judah Arrington of Buena Vista and songwriters from Lake County and beyond. Attendees will be able to experience the songwriters’ processes and learn the inspiration behind their music exploring styles including jazz, soul, R&B, blues, bossa nova, folk and African music. Visit https://www.taboroperahouse.net/upcoming-events for details and to purchase tickets.
Sunday, June 5
8:30 a.m. — Fish Hatchery 5K at the historic Leadville National Fish Hatchery, 2846 CO-300. The Fish Hatchery 5K features a scenic cross-country-style course that winds through subalpine forest near and around Evergreen Lakes and the lower Rock Creek area. The route consists of dirt road, path and trail. Registration cost is $25 for participants 18 and up; participants 17 and under are free. Race-day registration will be held from 7-8 a.m. in front of the main hatchery building. Participants may also register online at http://leadvillesportshall.com/fish-hatchery-5k.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, June 6
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-5 p.m. — Mindfulness and Meditation at Colorado Mountain College (CMC), 901 US-24. This free multi-week course in mindfulness and compassion combines the best and most creative teachings of Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach. Classes on May 16 and 23 and June 6 will take place in New Discovery room 215 from 4 to 5 p.m. Visit community-education.coloradomtn.edu for details and to register.
5-6:30 p.m. — Leadville Urban Renewal Authority Open House at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Downtown Leadville business owners, property owners and all interested citizens are invited to learn more about potential resources available to assist with funding property improvements in the downtown area. Visit https://cityofleadville.colorado.gov/leadville-urban-renewal-authority for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, June 7
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, June 8
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
9 a.m.-noon — Quilt Guild at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/lcpleventscalendar for details.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connection Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, June 9
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Lake County Senior Center Picnic at Ice Palace Park, East 11th Street and Harrison Avenue. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
5-7 p.m. — Policy Council meeting at Lake County Elementary School, 130 W. 12th St. Policy Council is part of the governance of the Head Start grant. For more information on this group, please contact Lisa Roeder, director of operations for The Center, at lroeder@lakecountyschools.net, or visit https://www.lakecountyschools.net/ for details.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting at the Parkville Water District office, 2015 Poplar St. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for details.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting at the Huck Finn Ice Rink Warming Hut, 445 Maple St. and via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
