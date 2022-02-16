The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD):
— On Dec. 30, officers reported a possible sexual assault case to the Fairplay Police Department.
— On Jan. 4, officers responded to Vendome Avenue for a welfare check on a possibly intoxicated female. A Leadville woman was arrested for DUI.
— On Jan. 6, officers responded to West Fourth Street on report of a minor in possession of cannabis.
— On Jan. 6, officers responded to West Sixth Street on a report of unlawful sexual contact.
— On Jan. 7, officers responded to East Fifth Street on a report of theft.
— On Jan. 10, officers responded to Vendome Avenue to help with a family dispute.
— On Jan. 11, officers responded to West Sixth Street on a report of criminal mischief.
— On Jan. 12, officers responded to East Ninth Street on report of a vehicle theft.
— On Jan. 13, officers responded to West 17th Street to deal with a dog at large.
— On Jan. 15, officers responded to Maple Street on report of a possible burglary. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Jan. 15, officers responded to East Eighth Street on report of a dog issue. The dog owner was issued a citation.
— On Jan. 17, officers responded to Front Street after a big screen television was dumped at a resident’s back door. No suspects were found at the time.
— On Jan. 18, officers responded to a missing juvenile report.
— On Jan. 18, an officer responded to Harrison Avenue on a report of burglary.
— On Jan. 20, officers responded to Maple Street to arrest an individual on a warrant.
— On Jan. 23, officers responded to West Third Street after a child was hit by a vehicle. There were no injuries.
— On Jan. 24, officers responded to the Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter on report of an ongoing dog issue. The dog owner was issued a citation.
— On Jan. 25, officers responded to West Eighth Street on report of a stolen vehicle.
— On Jan. 25, officers responded to West Ninth Street on report of a theft from a vehicle.
— On Jan. 26, officers responded to West Sixth Street on report of an assault.
— On Jan. 26, officers responded to West Fourth Street on report of a minor in possession of cannabis.
— On Jan. 26, officers responded to Harrison Avenue on report of a domestic violence situation.
— On Jan. 28, officers responded to West Fourth Street on report of harassment.
— On Jan. 31, officers responded to report of a dog at large near Evergreen Cemetery. The officer caught and impounded the dog at the animal shelter. The owner was issued a citation.
— On Jan. 31, officers responded to East Third Street on report of a dog at large. The dog owner was issued a summons.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
