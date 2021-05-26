Lake County Build a Generation and the Lake County Youth Master Plan/Health Equity Steering Committee announced last week that the $25,000 Culture of Health award funds from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation have been awarded to the St. George Mobile Food Pantry and Community Kitchen project.
Once launched, the mobile food pantry will travel weekly to four key neighborhoods — downtown Leadville, Lake Fork Mobile Home Park, Mountain Valley Estates and Mountain View Village East and West — to offer a no-cost grocery program to anyone in the Lake County community. Food for the mobile food pantry will come from the Food Bank of the Rockies, several grocery stores in Lake and Summit counties, local restaurants and Colorado-based growers. Funds from the Culture of Health award will be used to purchase, renovate and outfit a vehicle for the mobile food pantry.
The community kitchen will be a space where Lake County residents can learn to cook nutritious meals and where local organizations can work to unite all of Lake County’s food resources under one roof. This kitchen will address Lake County’s long-term food needs while creating a space that prioritizes community relationship building via food. Funds from the Culture of Health award will be used to remodel the existing St. George kitchen into a community commercial kitchen.
Funds from the Culture of Health award will also be used to purchase food for the mobile food pantry, St. George Community Meals and the Lake County School District (LCSD) Mobile Learning Center.
The award funds were originally secured when Lake County Public Health Agency, Lake County Build a Generation (LCBAG) and LCSD submitted an application on behalf of Lake County for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) Culture of Health award. The RWJF award is part of “an annual competition to honor and elevate United States communities that are making great strides in their journey toward better health for all — communities that have come together around a commitment to health, opportunity and equity through collaboration and inclusion, especially with historically marginalized populations and those facing the greatest barriers to good health.”
In 2019, these agencies were notified that Lake County was one of five prize-winning communities. As part of the prize, the community received a $25,000 cash award, which was to be distributed to a Lake County initiative that best describes the six prize criteria, as described below:
— Defining health in the broadest possible terms: Projects that consider all factors contributing to health, such as personal behavior, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment.
— Committing to sustainable systems change and policy-oriented long-term solutions: Projects which involve many people from the community looking to understand what is needed for better health and equity.
— Creating conditions that give everyone a fair and just opportunity to reach their best possible health: Projects which work to identify, reduce and ultimately eliminate disparities in health in collaboration with those most affected by poor health outcomes.
— Harnessing the collective power of leaders, partners and community members: Projects which support leadership skills and abilities across fields, such as business, government, residents and nonprofit organizations.
— Securing and making the most of available resources: Projects which aim to improve the community while making use of existing resources in the community.
— Measuring and sharing progress and results: Projects which have clear goals, a plan for tracking outcomes and a strategy to share successes when goals are achieved.
To decide how to allocate the funds, the Lake County Youth Master Plan/Health Equity Steering Committee released a request for proposals and invited community groups to apply. The group then reviewed the applications submitted. Based on the criteria outlined in the application (which mirrored the criteria used by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in awarding the Culture of Health award), the group chose to award the $25,000 prize to the St. George Mobile Food Pantry and Community Kitchen project.
For more information about the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health award or the $25,000 cash award, contact Eudelia Contreras at eudelia@lcbag.org.
