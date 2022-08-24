To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Aug. 25
9:30 a.m. — Breakfast Club at Jan’s Restaurant in Buena Vista. Van will leave the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9:30 a.m. $2 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Cosplay Day at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. Lake County community members are invited to join LCPL staff to hang out and enjoy snacks and anime screenings while dressed as their favorite animated characters. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, Aug. 26
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/ for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Call Michael Burts at 970-393-2663 for details.
6-10 p.m. —Open Mic Night at the Golden Burro Cafe, 710 Harrison Ave. Each performer/group will receive two free drinks. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine. Visit https://www.goldenburro.com/ or call 719-293-2034 for details.
Saturday, Aug. 27
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
10-11 a.m. — Memorable Monuments at Evergreen Cemetery. Lake County community members are invited to join the library’s history department staff for a morning stroll through the cemetery and tales behind some of the cemetery’s most impressive monuments. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
Noon-4 p.m. — Free COVID-19 & Flu Vaccine Clinic at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Appointments recommended; no ID or insurance required. Attendees receiving a COVID vaccine booster are asked to bring their vaccine cards. Visit mobilevax.us for details and scheduling information.
7-9 p.m. — Rooted in the Blues Double Header: Cary Morin & Hazel Miller at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Enjoy energetic blues music presented by internationally celebrated Native American musician Cary Morin of Fort Collins together with returning Tabor favorite Hazel Miller and the Collective of Denver. Call 719-486-8409 or visit https://www.taboroperahouse.net/upcoming-events for details and to purchase tickets.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Noon-4 p.m. — Free COVID-19 & Flu Vaccine Clinic at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Appointments recommended; no ID or insurance required. Attendees receiving a COVID vaccine booster are asked to bring their vaccine cards. Visit mobilevax.us for details and scheduling information.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Aug. 29
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
9 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-4181 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:30 p.m. — Tour & Taste at Vino Salida Wine Cellars. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 12:30 p.m. $20 for tasting and tour; $3 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
1-2 p.m. —Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information, or https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for coalition details.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-2875 for details.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Free mindfulness meditation class at Colorado Mountain College (CMC), 901 US-24. CMC will host a series of four free mindfulness meditation courses each Monday from Aug. 15 to Oct. 3. Visit coloradomtn.edu/community-education for details and to sign up. Search using keywords “Mindfulness Meditation” to locate the course.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
8:30-9:30 a.m. — CMC Board of Trustees Meet & Greet at Colorado Mountain College (CMC), 901 US-24. Join the CMC Board of Trustees for a meet and greet in the CMC Leadville Pinnacle Library Building. Visit coloradomtn.edu/ or call 719-486-2015 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
3 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session regarding Dutch Henry Tubing Hill at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-4181 for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council work session at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Email cityclerk@leadville-co.gov, call 719-486-0349 or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session with Better City and the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-4181 for details.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Educación Cívica con Líderes Latinos en el edificio de Full Circle, 115 E. Seventh St. Apreden a representar tu comunidad a través de la educación cívica en este evento. Tendremos cuidado de niños, comida y una tarjeta de regalo de $50 por familia por asistir a las dos reuniones. Envie un mensaje de texto al 719-286-0108 si nececita transportation, o llamar 719-486-2400 para más detalles.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Sept. 1
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-7 p.m. — Summer Nights at Zaitz featuring Oro City String Band at Zaitz Park, 612 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.