For the past three years, the Leadville Main Street Program has hosted a fundraiser auction at the Tabor Opera House.
In 2017, locals turned old doors from the historic Tabor Grand Hotel into works of art. In 2018, residents celebrated new public lighting at Zaitz Park. And last year, Leadvillians helped support Main Street’s investment in public benches, asking people to “Save a Seat.”
Though Leadville Main Street will not host an in-person auction this year due to COVID-19, the program will hold an online auction of items created and donated by community members.
“Create something unique, or simply donate something that shows why you love Leadville,” Leadville Main Street Manager Chad Most explained. “We’ll show the love by placing those items up for bid online. We’ll also show the love by displaying those items in participating local businesses so you can see them in person. You can show the love by stopping by, making a purchase and getting a closer look at what you can bid on.”
Downtown businesses will decide how 100% of the auction’s proceeds will be spent, Most said.
The auction will go live at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 and close at 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15. Donated items will be displayed at participating businesses on Harrison Avenue throughout the duration of the auction. To browse the auction, visit www.32auctions.com/LovinOnLeadville2020.
The winning bidders will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 15 and will need to make arrangements for in-person pick-up of auction items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.