The Lake County High School Performing Arts Department and Lake County Civic Center Association are gearing up to present “Intermission is Over! A Musical Revue” in June.
This musical event will feature students from the performing arts department. Performances will take place at The Old Church on Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m.
Seating will be $8 general admission first come first served. Doors and ticket sales will open 30 minutes prior to the scheduled curtain time. Capacity limits will be based upon public health guidance as of June 12. Masks and temperature checks will be required at the door. Students are still required to wear masks at school, therefore masks are required for audience members at this school-sponsored event. As always, organizers ask people to not attend if feeling ill.
“We are so excited that we can end the year with a musical event,” the event’s artistic director, Scott Carroll, said. “The students have worked extremely hard through these trying times and we can’t wait for you to see them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.