The Pueblo office of the Colorado Division of Water Resources met earlier this week to discuss a water dispute in Bartlett Gulch above Twin Lakes Village, where Texan Alan Elias is developing AngelView, a 17-lot subdivision intended for a fleet of luxury homes.
Water that flows from Bartlett Gulch creates a rich ecosystem of wetlands, beaver ponds and streams around Twin Lakes Village. Elias, who is offering lots in AngelView for more than $1 million, promises an oasis within that ecosystem, and is disputing a Colorado Division of Water Resources (CDWR) decision to divert water from his property.
Last fall, workers with CDWR followed a small stream into Bartlett Gulch to investigate a stone wall that was interrupting a senior water right call on the Arkansas River. The wall, which was likely built by miners more than a century ago, was directing water east toward AngelView, feeding several beaver ponds on the property and Gordon Acres, a neighboring subdivision.
After determining that the wall was interrupting the natural flow of water, workers disassembled the wall and moved downed limbs and sticks, shifting the flow of water from AngelView to near Twin Lakes Village and drying up some of the beaver ponds near AngelView and Gordon Acres.
Although Elias claims to have suitable augmentation water from the Pueblo Board of Water Works to replace evaporation from the ponds, he has formally contested CDWR’s decision in Division 2 Water Court. Elias told the Herald that he is concerned about the health and wellness of all wetlands near Twin Lakes Village, not just the ones on his property. Since plans began for AngelView, Elias has scaled back significantly on the number of lots planned, a move he said was made with the environment in mind.
CDWR staff are currently developing a report to justify their claim that the diversion to AngelView was never legally documented. Elias claims that the diversion was legal and that the natural flow of water goes both directions. CDWR’s report is due in June.
With flows now redirected toward Twin Lakes Village, several residents are concerned that they are in a flood plane. Jim and Jo Pustizzi, who are set to work for AngelView as adventure concierges, live in a cabin near a second point of diversion below the disputed one. Once spring flows pick up, they are concerned the redirection will flood their cabin. Elias has also claimed that Twin Lakes Village cannot withstand increased flows.
In response, CDWR agreed this week to alter the work they did last fall in Bartlett Gulch to prevent flooding events. In early May, CDWR workers will return to the point of diversion and move material again. The intention, said the division, is to allow the water to flow naturally at that point with as few man-made diversions as possible. In turn, the division expects that some water will flow back toward AngelView during spring runoff and large rain events, although the amount of water is uncertain at this time.
Lake County Government and the Colorado Department of Transportation have also done extensive work to replace culverts around Twin Lakes Village after two flooding events in the last decade overwhelmed the village’s infrastructure.
Several residents, who spoke with the Herald anonymously, do not believe that the amount of new water flowing into the village is significant enough for concern, although it may be too early to determine the impact of spring runoff. CDWR said the division has not explicitly notified residents of possible flooding because it does not expect such events to occur in the village.
Meanwhile, property owners in Gordon Acres are also lamenting the loss of their beloved beaver ponds, which several residents said they have walked around for decades. “We’d love to see the beaver ponds restored,” said one resident. “But its not up to us. We’re all at the whim of the state.”
Before CDWR dismantled the wall in Bartlett Gulch, water flowed through Gordon Acres into AngelView. Several residents of Gordon Acres have property that borders AngelView and have expressed concern with Elias’ pursuit of water rights he believes to be valid. Since Elias purchased the property, neighbors have accused Elias and his team of trespassing, breaking up beaver dams and blocking off public roads to AngelView. Some residents have even taken legal action and contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
CDWR said the division was made aware of trespassing allegations made in 2021 through communication with Lake County Government. The division later determined the incident to be a private matter and did not intervene. Elias said he has always operated within his legal rights, and in turn accused neighbors of trespassing on his land. “We are aware of a handful of neighbors in close proximity to AngelView that have used our property as their private park,” said Elias.
Several residents of Gordon Acres said they are not opposed to development in Twin Lakes, but that Elias has interrupted a distinct feeling of community that has persisted in Gordon Acres for decades. Before AngelView, a network of foot trails connected neighbors in Gordon Acres and “no one was really concerned about trespassing,” said one resident. Now, residents have taken offense to trespassing signs and trail cameras they said AngelView has installed around the subdivision’s perimeter. “Anybody’s welcome to build a house up here,” said one resident, “but this is no way to treat your neighbors.”
