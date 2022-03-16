To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, March 17
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music at Katie’ O’Rourke’s, featuring St. Pat’s Tunes on Flute with Maggie from noon-1 p.m. and George Finnell & Sam Galey from 2-4 p.m. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
4 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day Dinner & Bingo at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Suggested donation of $3. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
4:30 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade down Harrison Avenue. Participants will line up at the corner of West Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue before the parade and will walk down the avenue to the Silver Dollar Saloon near the corner of West Fourth Street and Harrison.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day corned beef & cabbage dinner at the Legendary Silver Dollar Saloon, 315 Harrison Ave. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a dinner of corned beef and cabbage served by the Leadville Lions Club after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
5-7 p.m. — “Preparación para ser Propietario de Vivienda” Chaffee Housing Trust webinar en español. Los participantes aprenderán lo que deben considerar antes de convertirse en propietarios, qué hacer para prepararse y los pasos para ayudar a que el camino sea exitoso. Visita https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAb-TYWqA22KeE0ueaG5XlSklk0utEoacslIXUe-ipcm-NPg/viewform para registrarse, o contacto Claudia al 719-239-1579 o claudia@chaffeehousing.org si tienen preguntas sobre Chaffee Housing Trust.
5-9 p.m. — After-Parade Party at the Golden Burro Cafe, 710 Harrison Ave. Enjoy live music by the Local Revelers and the Oro City String Band following the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
6:30-8 p.m. — Lake County Food Access Coalition monthly meeting. Email Mara Gwin at mara@lcbag.org for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, March 18
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1-2 p.m. — Winter Story & STEAM Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Kids ages six to eight will enjoy stories and activities based in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information and to register.
3 p.m. — Friday Matinees at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7-9 p.m. — Trivia with Taryn at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Cover fee is $5, and the bar will be open. Proceeds from trivia night will benefit a different Lake County nonprofit each month. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, March 19
9 a.m. — 2022 Leadville Winter MTB Series: Fatty Patty 50K. Starting at Dutch Henry Hill, participants will ride up to the Mineral Belt Trail and the historic East Side. Once topping out, riders will enjoy a long downhill back to the start to do it all again. Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series participants can race on scheduled days, or may ride the trails the Friday before the scheduled race and submit their times online. Those opting to race on Fridays must provide their own water, snacks, etc., and be prepared to make any necessary repairs themselves. Sponsored by Oveja Negra. Visit cloudcitywheelers.com for details and to register.
10 a.m. — Third Annual Equinox 24-Hour Ultra Ski 2022 at the Mount Massive Golf Course Ski and Snowshoe Trails, 259 CR 5. Join the Leadville Cross-Country Ski Council for an all-day and all-night ski around the golf course’s 10K trail loop. Teams and solo skiers welcome. The Leadville Cross-Country Ski Council and Mount Massive Golf Course will provide bathrooms, wax benches and tools, lap-keepers for racers and access to the warm course-side club house, and will regroom the course mid-race as needed. Racers must provide their own food, water, skiing equipment, headlamps and flashlights, wax, etc. A cash prize of $100 each will be awarded for the first male and female solo racers to ski 100K, and $300 will be awarded to the solo skier who covers the most distance. The race will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 and end at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 20. Contact Dan at 970-640-4811 to RSVP or visit https://leadvillecrosscountryski.com/24-hr-ultra-ski for more information.
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1:30-4 p.m. — The Learning Source hybrid English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. Hybrid classes will be held in person at the library on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Dennis’s Solo Show at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
Sunday, March 20
1-2 p.m. — Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. All participants should be comfortable with intermediate runs, specifically Trails End and Homestake. Topics rangers will cover include: Identifying animal tracks in the snow and discussing the wildlife that can be found at Ski Cooper; how to identify the different tree species found at Ski Cooper; the mountain peaks and other physical features visible from Cooper on a sunny day and more. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, March 21
7:30 a.m. — Blackhawk trip. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 7:30 a.m. for a full-day excursion. $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learning Source in-person English language classes at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
4-5 p.m. — Winter LEGO Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. This program for kids ages five to 12 will have different activities based around the LEGO world. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition support group at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for more information.
6:30-9 p.m. — Quilt Guild at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/lcpleventscalendar for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, March 22
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
5-6:30 p.m. — Teen game night at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, March 23
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.svghd.org/administration or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learning Source in-person English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
5-7 p.m. — Ski wax night at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Participants are invited to wax their own skis/boards. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6-8:30 p.m. — The Learning Source hybrid English language classes. The Learning Source is partnering with the Lake County Public Library (LCPL) to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. For the hybrid model, classes will be held in person at LCPL on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
6:30 p.m. — “Leadville’s Legendary Couples: Love in the Cloud City” virtual presentation. Join Irish Network Colorado for a free presentation about famous (and infamous) love stories in the High Country. Presenters include Tabor Opera House Tour and Building Manager Tammy Taber, Molly Brown House Museum Director Andrea Malcomb and InCO Vice President Tess Julian. Kathleen Fitzsimmons, third-generation Leadvillian, author and historian, will emcee. Visit https://www.irishnetworkco.com/events for details and to register.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, March 24
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Old-Time Friends at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031
