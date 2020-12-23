The Law Enforcement Community Board met for the first time last week in what members anticipate will be a long process to build a connection between the community and local law enforcement.
The board, made up of community members and local law enforcement officials, was developed as part of this summer’s nationwide protest movements that took root locally. The group is meant to increase community trust in Lake County’s law enforcement agencies.
As local demonstrations for racial justice and police accountability slowed this fall, community members in Leadville channeled the movement’s energy into creating the Law Enforcement Community Board (LECB).
The bimonthly meetings will enable board members and law enforcement agencies to engage in conversations, each informing the other about their perspectives and experiences.
As it stands, the board is made up eight members including Leadville Chief of Police Saige Bertolas, Mayor Greg Labbe and Sheriff Amy Reyes. Locals representing the student population, the elder and Latinx communities, and southern Lake County also act as members, and the board plans to add several people for broader representation.
By facilitating a dialogue, the LECB hopes to “create a healthy partnership between law enforcement and the community of Leadville/Lake County,” according to the board’s mission statement.
After several organizing meetings earlier this year, the new board held its first meeting Dec. 10.
Though LECB is new, last week’s meeting was not the first of its kind in Leadville.
In 2018, the Leadville Police Department launched the Police Chief Citizen Advisory Panel under then-Chief Rob Glenny.
The panel, meant to act as a direct line to the police department rather than an authority over it, stalled due to lack of participation.
While not a direct decedent of that effort, LECB fills a similar role, and the initial meeting lacked input from some of the key demographics the board hopes to bring into the conversation.
During its formation, the board established membership goals in an attempt to create a representative group of community members. Among representatives the board sought as members were youth and elders, students, and Latinx community members.
While the board was able to fill several of those roles, engagement from the Latinx community was low, board members acknowledged. During a discussion of equity in the board, members identified accessibility and trust as two of the biggest hindrances in creating an inclusive, representative board.
Members of the Latinx community that the board reached out to voiced distrust in local law enforcement agencies given their past collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, board member Christian Luna-Leal said.
Additionally, board members speculated that the lack of trust developed under previous law enforcement administrations may be affecting peoples’ willingness to engage with LECB.
Moving forward, the board should emphasize outreach and tailor its meetings to the needs of those it seeks to represent, Luna-Leal said.
“Obviously the first meeting’s the first meeting. We’re establishing it, and it’s fine if not everyone is here,” he said.
Though the first meeting fell short of anticipated goals, the board voiced optimism and acknowledged the work that will need to be done in creating an effective, inclusive board.
