The Learning Source, a Denver-based nonprofit offering educational classes for adult learners, will partner with libraries across the Arkansas Valley to offer spring semester classes beginning Feb. 20.
Multilevel English language classes will be held in person at local libraries or via a hybrid model of in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms.
“We are excited to expand our variety of programming designed to promote education for adults and their families to the mountain region of Colorado,” said Lindsay Rice, mountain programs coordinator for The Learning Source. “Our goal is to reach and serve new students in the area and help them reach their work and life dreams.”
The Learning Source’s spring English classes will be held from Feb. 20 through May 30 at libraries in Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida.
In-person classes will be held at the Lake County Public Library on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. For the hybrid model, classes will be held in-person at the library on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
In-person classes will be held at the Buena Vista Public Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
In-person classes will be held at the Salida Regional Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. For the hybrid model, classes will be held in-person at the library on Sundays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.