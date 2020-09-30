The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On August 11, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at Halfmoon Campground. Thomas Kelsey, 41, of Michigan was arrested for domestic violence.
— On August 12, deputies responded to a non-injury animal versus vehicle accident on Colo. 91. The deer was removed from the roadway and parties were able to drive away.
— On August 13, Olivier Campe was cited for careless driving on Colo. 91.
— On August 13, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 24 for a traffic violation. Yidel Landau, 19, of New York was cited for speeding and careless driving.
— On August 13, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 24 for a traffic violation. David Newell, 62, of Kansas was cited for speeding and careless driving.
— On August 14, deputies issued a citation to Ashley Anderson for speeding and careless driving on U.S. 24.
— On August 14, a deputy responded to a burglary on U.S. 24. The case is currently under investigation.
— On August 14, deputies responded to a report of damaged property on Gartner Street. There are no leads in the matter.
— On August 14, deputies responded to an assault with weapons that occurred near Parry Peak Campground on Colo. 82.
— On August 15, deputies responded to shots fired near Forebay Reservoir.
— On August 16, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mountain View Drive. Jace Holbrook, 18, of Leadville was cited for passing in an unsafe manner.
— On August 18, deputies responded to a vehicle accident on Colo. 91. Colorado State Patrol took over the scene.
— On August 20, a deputy took a report from a Leadville Police Department officer of juveniles distributing vape pens.
— On August 20, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence. Erica Garcia, 35, of Leadville was arrested for criminal mischief and domestic violence.
— On August 20, deputies issued a citation to Jacob Rierson for speeding and passing when prohibited.
— On August 22, deputies issued a citation to Dan Palmquist, 70, of Cherry Hills for failure to give information after damaging another vehicle and failure to notify police of an accident.
— On August 22, deputies responded to a burglary on East Mount Lincoln Drive.
— On August 23, a person called dispatch to report that they parked their vehicle in the woods and could not remember where they parked it.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
