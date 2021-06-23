The Sylvan Fire, burning 12 miles south of Eagle, broke out on Sunday afternoon near Sylvan Lake State Park. The fire had burned 2,630 acres as of Tuesday morning.
The fire is burning in lodgepole pine and other timber in the White River National Forest about half a mile from the state park. The cause is under investigation, but lightning is suspected.
About 75 personnel were staffed on the fire as of Tuesday, along with a light and heavy helicopter. Firefighters worked to secure fireline on the east and west sides of the fire, to protect structures in the state park, and to keep the fire from moving over Red Table Ridge into the Fryingpan drainage.
Campers and others recreating in Sylvan Lake State Park were evacuated earlier this week, and much of the area in the vicinity of the fire has been closed, including Sylvan Lake State Park. The upper Frying Pan River areas from Ruedi Dam to Hagerman Pass are under pre-evacuation notice.
The Muddy Slide Fire is currently burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest in South Routt County, in addition to a variety of other wildfires across Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona. Smoky conditions settled in on Lake County on Monday with ash falling from the sky.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of the Western Slope is currently experiencing some level of abnormal dryness. Lake County was classified as experiencing moderate drought conditions as of June 22.
Though Lake County does not currently have a fire ban in place, the Board of County Commissioners discussed enacting a burn ban for the county by July 4. As fire warden, Sheriff Amy Reyes is the only individual in Lake County with the power to enact county-wide fire restrictions.
