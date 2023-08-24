Deadlines are fast approaching for those who wish to seek seats on the Lake County School District Board of Education, Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees and Leadville City Council as well as those seeking to be mayor of Leadville. The election is Nov. 7.
Greg Labbe is completing his second term as Leadville mayor. He is term-limited and cannot seek another term. Those seeking to be mayor must submit a petition with at least 50 signatures from residents throughout the city of Leadville.
Three council seats are also up for election: Ward 1 now held by Tracey Lauritzen, Ward 2 now held by Shannon Grant and Ward 3 now held by Dana Greene. Of the three, only Greene, now serving as mayor pro tem, is term-limited. Those seeking these council seats need to submit a petition with 25 signatures from people in their wards. See the ward map on the City of Leadville website, cityofleadville.colorado.gov.
Additionally, the positions of city clerk and city treasurer will also be on the ballot. Rachelle Collins and Elsa Tharp currently hold these positions respectively, and neither is term-limited.
The city has a somewhat unique process when it comes to these two positions. After unsuccessful attempts to remove term limits from the position of city treasurer, the City Council in 2013 by ordinance created the position of city finance director to handle the majority of the city’s financial duties. This is a salaried position. Three years later, the position of deputy city clerk was established for the same reason.
Now the elected city treasurer and city clerk only do minor duties as required by state law and get token salaries. These are the positions up for election in November.
City petitions are due to the deputy city clerk at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., by 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Three directors will be elected to the school board for four-year terms. Anyone seeking these positions must file a written notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition. These petitions are available at the district office, 328 W. Fifth St., and should be submitted to Bunny Taylor at the district office no later than 4 p.m. on Aug. 29. Twenty-five signatures from residents of the district are required.
School board member Rod Weston will not be running for another term on the board. Erin Allaman and Miriam Lozano were both appointed to the board since the last election and must run successfully in this election in order to continue to serve.
Bob Hartzell is currently completing his first term as a Colorado Mountain College (CMC) trustee representing Lake County and has decided not to run for a second term.
Anyone interested in running for this trustee position must submit a petition with 50 qualified signatures to the CMC District Office, 802 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, by 5 p.m. on Sept 1.
Although trustees represent specific areas usually determined by school district boundaries, they are elected at large throughout the CMC service areas.
In addition to filling Hartzell’s position in Lake County, voters will select a trustee from the Summit School District. Current Trustee Patty Theobald is term-limited and cannot run again.
Voters also will select trustees from Roaring Fork School District, currently represented by Marianne Virgili, and Steamboat Springs School District, currently represented by Bob Kuusinen. Both are eligible to run for another term.
