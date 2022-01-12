In the Herald’s January 6 edition, the newspaper reported that just over 80 percent of Lake County’s population has been fully immunized against COVID-19, and that 70 percent have received one dose of a vaccination. Currently, 67 percent are fully immunized and 74 percent have received one dose.
Latest e-Edition
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
This Week's Calendar
- Updated
- 0
To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com. Click on the article title for more events.
Latest News
- NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
- NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
- NOTICE TO SELL
- PERSONAL PROPERTY DECLARATION SCHEDULE (Media Release)
- COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 21-01
- NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
- Panther basketball teams lose to Vail Christian
- Schamberger, Horning will race in Norway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.