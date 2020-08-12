The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On June 20, a deputy responded to U.S. 24 and C.R. 7 on report of a cow on the highway. Colorado Department of Transportation was notified about downed fencing.
— On June 20, deputies responded to Forebay Reservoir on a fire restriction violation call. Approximately a dozen campsites had wood burners going; they all agreed to put them out.
— On June 22, deputies responded to Mt. View West on report of an intoxicated juvenile. No one was charged at the time.
— On June 22, deputies responded to the Silver Dollar Saloon for a disorderly conduct call. Parties were asked to leave.
— On June 23, deputies arrested Vance Vogal after he turned himself in on a motor vehicle theft.
— On June 24, deputies were dispatched to a fatal accident on Colo. 91 mile marker 8.5. The accident was passed over to Colorado State Patrol.
— On June 24, deputies were dispatched to U.S. 24 mile marker 165.5 for a rollover accident. The accident was passed over to Colorado State Patrol.
— On June 24, deputies responded to Juniper Drive in Twin Lakes on a report of domestic violence. Eric Ferrell and Kelli Peck were taken into custody.
— On June 25, a deputy responded to Prospector Drive and Mt. View Drive on report of a boy screaming for help. The deputy found two people having an argument; nothing criminal was found.
— On June 25, a deputy responded to the Columbine Inn on a trespassing call. Michael Sterkel was issued a citation for trespassing.
— On June 25, deputies responded to Lake Fork on report of an injured horse. Deputies contacted the owner who got the horse back on his feet.
— On June 26, a deputy responded to Pizza Hut after a customer pulled a knife out and refused to leave. The party was removed from the facility.
— On June 26, deputies responded to the Quincy Building on report of an intoxicated male passed out in a kitchen. The person was asked to leave.
— On June 27, a deputy responded to Bluff Drive on report of a person buring slag without a burn permit. The person put the fire out.
— On June 27, deputies responded to a harassment call at Safeway. A party reported that a coworker threatened to kill him; the problem was resolved without pressing charges.
— On June 28, a deputy responded to U.S. 24 mile marker 172 on report of a cow in the middle of the highway. The Deputy was able to get the cow to jump over the fence.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.