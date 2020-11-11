The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On September 3, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male at a residence on U.S. 24. An investigation was opened by Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Eric Gurule, 27, of Leadville was later arrested for murder.
— On September 3, deputies responded to a report of a passed out male on Country Road 17. The male was declared deceased.
— On September 4, a detective was informed of a male at Lake County Probation who had a warrant out for failure to appear. Baltazar Garcia, 18, of Leadville was arrested and then transported to the Lake County Jail.
— On September 5, a detective was dispatched to a GPS location for an unknown cabin that was burnt to the ground. The case is still under investigation.
— On September 6, Joseph Casias, 20, of Leadville was taken into custody on several warrants after a foot pursuit started on East Sixth Street.
— On September 6, deputies responded to a vehicle accident on West 17th Street. Elisa Martinez, 25, of Leadville was cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.
— On September 8, deputies responded to a two-car crash along U.S. 24 and CR 300.
— On September 10, a detective was dispatched for civil standby. Kaytelynn Crawford, 28, of Leadville was harassing a male party with vulgar language. Crawford was arrested for domestic violence and harassment.
— On September 11, deputies responded to a report of a death in Twin Lakes.
— On September 12, deputies executed an agency assist search warrant on Harrison Avenue. The case is still under investigation.
— On September 13, deputies responded to single vehicle accident on Colo. 91. Daniel Hernandez, 41, of Leadville was arrested on driving under the influence, open container in a vehicle, careless driving, failure to maintain lane and damage to a highway structure.
— On September 14, a deputy took report of a violation of a protective order. Lake County Department of Human Services is currently investigating the matter.
— On September 16, a detective was dispatched to McWethy Drive on report of cold criminal mischief after a political sign was spray painted. There are no suspects at this time.
— On September 17, deputies were dispatched to a hit and run on Poplar Street. The case is still under investigation.
— On September 18, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a private residence. Deputies found the vehicle and Daniel Charles, 29, of Leadville was arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant.
— On September 18, a victim attempted to register a R.V. at the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office that had been stolen out of Commerce City Police Department. The R.V. was towed. There are no suspects at this time.
— On September 19, a juvenile was issued a citation for driving an off-highway vehicle on the highway.
— On September 20, deputies responded to a report of harassment. The case is still under investigation.
— On September 21, deputies responded to domestic violence in progress on U.S. 24. Edgar Dominguez-Aguilera, 25, of Leadville was arrested on various charges.
— On September 21, a deputy was dispatched to investigate a possible burglary. The case is still under investigation.
— On September 22, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Mt. Homestake Drive.
— On September 22, deputies took a walk-in report for damaged property on Harrison Avenue. The case is still under investigation.
— On September 22, deputies assisted Lake County District Court with a court arrest of Edgar Dominguez-Aguilera, 25, of Leadville.
— On September 23, deputies responded to an accident on U.S. 24. Colorado State Patrol took over the investigation.
— On September 24, deputies responded to a noise complaint at a campground on CR 48. Zachariah Mitchell, 35, of Leadville was arrested for violating a protection order.
— On September 26, deputies arrested Travis Kerrigan, 20, of Leadville for driving under the influence.
— On September 27, deputies responded to report of an animal bite in Twin Lakes. Dakota Charleston, 27, of Denver was cited for animal at large.
— On September 93, deputies took report of a juvenile being harassed via his phone. The case is currently under investigation.
— On September 29, a deputy assisted Lake County District Court in arresting Tanya Baca, 38, of Leadville for an outstanding warrant.
— On September 29, deputies responded to a report of a weapon being pulled from a vehicle and pointed towards another vehicle. The case is still under investigation.
— On September 29, deputies responded to a verbal dispute. Elisa Martinez, 25, of Leadville was arrested for assault on a peace officer, obstructing a peace office, resisting arrest and disorderly contact.
— On September 30, a deputy was dispatched on report of “white power” graffiti in one of the Mineral Belt Trail’s warming huts. The deputy dusted for fingerprints but were unable to identify a suspect.
— On September 30, deputies responded to a traffic accident where an electrical line was hit. All hazards were taken care of by responding agencies.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
