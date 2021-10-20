The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On Aug. 1, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence. A Denver male was arrested for assault, harassment, obstruction of a telephone service and domestic violence.
— On Aug. 3, deputies responded to a report of harassment on Poplar Street. A Leadville male was issued a citation for trespassing.
— On Aug. 3, deputies took a report of electronic harassment. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Aug. 3, a Leadville woman was issued a summons for a hit and run accident on East Eighth Street, as well as obstruction of a police officer.
— On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a report of a violation of a protection order on Poplar Street. A male from Mexico and woman from Leadville were both arrested for violating a protection order.
— On Aug. 5, deputies responded to a REDDI report on U.S. 24. A driver was issued a summons.
— On Aug. 5, deputies responded to a report of assault on West Fourth Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Aug. 7, deputies took a report of theft on East Dream Home Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Aug. 7, deputies responded to a report of harassment on U.S. 24. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Aug. 8, deputies responded to a vehicle versus deer accident on Colo. 91. No injuries occurred and a tow truck was called.
— On Aug. 8, deputies responded to a domestic violence situation on Colo. 91. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Aug. 9, deputies responded to a report of assault. A Leadville woman was cited for third degree assault.
— On Aug. 10, deputies assisted the Leadville Police Department (LPD) in searching a residence on North Poplar Street that was reported to have drugs. Crystal methamphetamine was seized.
— On Aug. 10, deputies responded to Hwy. 300 on a report of an aggressive person. A Leadville man was arrested for violation of a protection order.
— On Aug. 13, deputies responded to a verbal dispute on Hwy. 300. No charges were filed.
— On Aug. 14, deputies responded to a vehicle that had driven off the road. A Fairplay man was cited for DUI.
— On Aug. 14, deputies responded to a C.R. 10A after a vehicle ran over a bicyclist at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. The biker was transported to the hospital.
— On Aug. 14, deputies responded to a report of a cyclist who crashed near C.R. 9A at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. The biker was pronounced deceased.
— On Aug. 15, deputies responded to a report of theft on East Third Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Aug. 15, deputies assisted LPD in charging a Fairplay male with DUI and weapons charges.
— On Aug. 16, deputies arrested Jorge Garcia Perea, 33, of Leadville for crimes related to sexual assault.
— On Aug. 17, deputies responded to a report of child abuse on Hwy. 300. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Aug. 17, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence. Wesley Payne, 24, of Arkansas was arrested for harassment and domestic violence.
— On Aug. 18, deputies responded to a report of vandalism on C.R. 3. A report was taken.
— On Aug. 19, deputies responded to downed power lines near U.S. 24. Xcel Energy and Spectrum were requested to respond to the scene.
— On Aug. 20, deputies responded to a domestic violence situation on Poplar Street. An arrest warrant was issued for a Leadville male.
— On Aug. 20, deputies arrested Bo Whiteside, 33, of Leadville on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence.
— On Aug. 21, deputies responded to a disturbance call on C.R. 4. Jack Riffel, 38, of Leadville was arrested on a felony warrant.
— On Aug. 22, deputies responded to a disturbance call on Augusta Drive. A report was taken and the parties were told to stay away from each other.
— On Aug. 23, deputies responded to a report of assault on Hwy. 82. The case is currently under investigation.
— On Aug. 24, a deputy responded to a shots fired call. A Leadville male was found shooting in the forest near South Toledo Avenue. He was arrested on a warrant and his weapons were taken for safekeeping.
— On Aug. 24, deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated individual destroying property on Hwy. 300. A Leadville man was arrested.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.