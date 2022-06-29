The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).
— On June 17, deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary on East Sixth Street. An investigation is pending.
— On June 17, deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary on Mount Elbert Drive. An investigation is pending.
— On June 20, Miguel Ramirez was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.
— On June 21, deputies responded to a verbal dispute call involving harassing texts and phone calls.
— On June 21, LCSO took report of an attempted fight near U.S. 24 involving two individuals who were trespassing. No actual fights or injuries were reported.
— On June 22, deputies took report of a stolen vehicle on East Third Street, an investigation into which is ongoing.
— On June 23, deputies responded to a report of unresponsive persons at a campground near Turquoise Lake. An investigation is ongoing and autopsy results are pending.
— On June 24, deputies responded to a report of someone trespassing and cutting down trees on private property in Twin Lakes. An investigation is ongoing.
— On June 24, deputies responded to a report of a hit and run accident on West Third Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.