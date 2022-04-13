More than 60 cyclists gathered on East Seventh Street Saturday morning for the annual East Side Epic, the final race in this year’s Leadville Winter MTB Series. Some riders opted to race individually Friday night, trading Saturday’s sun-baked, muddy trails for frozen hardpack and bike lights.
The cyclists began near Leadville’s downtown and climbed up on Leadville’s east side before bombing back down toward Harrison Avenue. Following the race, riders gathered at the Golden Burro Cafe for an awards ceremony.
2022 Leadville Winter MTB Series
East Side Epic Results
Place Name M/F Category Time
1 David Stuart M Fat Bike Open 58:12.6
2 Wes Sandoval M Fat Bike Open 1:01:08.7
3 Heath Speckman M Fat Bike Open 1:01:26.5
4 Marvin Sandoval M Fat Bike Open 1:02:47.4
5 Justin Ernst M Fat Bike Open 1:05:00.1
6 Mark Wallace M Seniors Open 1:08:52.1
7 Rafael Millan-Garcia M Fat Bike Open 1:10:28.5
8 Jason Horning M Fat Bike Open 1:10:57.9
9 Bradford Sims M Fat Bike Open 1:12:08.0
10 Greg Gerloff M Fat Bike Open 1:13:30.6
11 Jason Winkler M Singlespeed 1:16:08.6
12 Gavin Gunderson M Fat Bike Open 1:16:11.6
13 Ann Stanek F Fat Bike Open 1:17:25.6
14 Stephen Mack M Fat Bike Open 1:18:29.5
15 Dawes Wilson M Seniors Open 1:20:23.3
16 Josiah Horning M Juniors Open 1:20:32.6
17 Lisa Sandoval F Fat Bike Open 1:20:35.8
18 Jessica Roberts F Fat Bike Open 1:20:44.8
19 David Marcella M Fat Bike Open 1:21:10.6
20 Jim Newell M Seniors Open 1:21:23.8
21 Ryan Gab (self-timed) M Fat Bike Open 1:23:12.0
22 Lee Hewitt M Fat Bike Open 1:24:53.0
23 Brandon Snider M Fat Bike Open 1:25:01.5
24 Greg Bachman M Seniors Open 1:25:23.3
25 Antonio Gonzalez M Fat Bike Open 1:25:24.8
26 Earl Richmond M Fat Bike Open 1:25:31.9
27 Gabrielle Voeller F Fat Bike Open 1:25:56.8
28 Innes Isom M Fat Bike Open 1:26:29.0
29 Adam Hevenor M Fat Bike Open 1:26:45.8
30 Kristopher Simons M Fat Bike Open 1:27:26.1
31 Becca Katz F Fat Bike Open 1:28:00.6
32 Kelli McCall F Fat Bike Open 1:28:11.8
33 Dennis McShea M Fat Bike Open 1:28:24.3
34 Carrie Mallozzi F Fat Bike Open 1:28:35.1
35 Richard Smith M Fat Bike Open 1:28:38.6
36 Dave Draschil M Fat Bike Open 1:32:59.1
37 Paul Anderson M Fat Bike Open 1:34:43.2
38 Andrew Gilchrist M Fat Bike Open 1:34:44.7
39 Nathan Kent M Fat Bike Open 1:35:37.5
40 Valerie Sloniker F Fat Bike Open 1:35:40.2
41 Christopher Morton M Fat Bike Open 1:35:43.2
42 Tim Bliss M Fat Bike Open 1:36:02.5
43 Desmond Valdez M Fat Bike Open 1:36:39.4
44 Ian Critz M Fat Bike Open 1:37:12.6
45 Bryan Wisdom M Fat Bike Open 1:38:40.7
46 Ed Poremba (self-timed) M Seniors Open 1:39:29.0
47 Paul Terranova M Fat Bike Open 1:46:06.0
48 Mitch Dulleck M Fat Bike Open 1:46:06.0
49 Anastasia Striegnitz F Fat Bike Open 1:46:57.8
50 Jamie Castillo M Fat Bike Open 1:50:27.7
51 Stuart Francone M Seniors Open 1:52:20.3
52 Wade Harper M Fat Bike Open 1:52:50.7
53 Sybil Praski (self-timed) F Seniors Open 1:53:00.0
54 Craig Gooch M Seniors Open 1:54:07.5
55 Abby Dallmann F Fat Bike Open 1:56:10.7
56 Adam Gough M Fat Bike Open 2:03:17.6
57 Judy Allen (self-timed) F Seniors Open 2:05:00.5
58 Megan Gough F Fat Bike Open 2:05:37.1
59 Amber Rossman F Fat Bike Open 2:26:46.6
60 Jodi Derouchey F Seniors Open 2:26:48.4
61 Scott Irwin M Seniors Open 2:29:36.5
