Lake County’s newest deputy district attorney, Ryan Kornegay, who works within the Fifth Judicial District, is no stranger to rural law enforcement systems.
“The role becomes a bit bigger when working in a rural setting,” said Kornegay, who has served in legal settings throughout Colorado and Wyoming for the last few years. “The main difference from metro settings is that you’re dealing with law enforcement officers and community members one on one on a daily basis. You can see the impact of every decision made in the courtroom, and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that.”
Before starting in his current role in March, Kornegay spent more than a year working as a deputy district attorney through the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council’s rural fellowship program, which places graduating law students in rural settings to serve as deputy district attorneys.
Upon receiving a juris doctor degree from the University of Denver in 2019, the fellowship program placed Kornegay in Colorado’s Eleventh Judicial District, where he circulated between Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties, helping to prosecute cases and learning from the region’s district attorneys.
“Each county was super distinct and offered its own set of challenges,” said Kornegay, who added that there are no one-size-fits-all strategies in trying individual cases, a lesson he learned during his time in Lake County’s neighboring judicial district to the south.
“We have to make sure we are putting the same amount of energy into every case we see,” said Kornegay. “How do we work with individuals and their families? What does the community really want and need? These are the questions we have to be asking.”
Originally from Greensboro, North Carolina, Kornegay said law has always been of interest to him. His grandfather was a judge in New York, and he remembers conversations with his family about courtrooms and the institutions of law enforcement.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Guilford College in Greensboro, Kornegay moved to Jackson, Wyoming for the backcountry skiing, rock climbing and running found there.
Until 2012, Kornegay worked as a photographer and manager for Elevation Imaging, a photography business with operations in Jackson, Telluride and Crested Butte. After that, he served as a youth care worker for Teton Youth and Family Services, a youth advocacy and childcare provider in Jackson Hole.
Kornegay’s career in law began at this time, as he worked primarily with youth who were tied up in legal disputes. Kornegay then served as a legal assistant for a firm in Wilson, Wyoming just outside of Jackson before pursuing a law degree in Denver.
Now, as a deputy district attorney in the Fifth Judicial District, Kornegay said he’s interested in cases involving equity, substance abuse and mental health issues. Now that in-person trials have returned to the Lake County Courthouse, Kornegay added that he wants to work on meeting families where they’re at, including helping them navigate local legal systems and making sure they feel represented by his office.
“It’s an important time in law enforcement in that, with every decision, we have to be concerned about equity,” said Kornegay. “There needs to be continued collaborative efforts with law enforcement officers and the community to make sure we are going down the right path with every case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.