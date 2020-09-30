Leadville City Council heard the results of the city’s 2019 audit during its Sept. 15 meeting, and the report showed consistent growth and sustained tax income for the city.
The audit, completed by McMahan and Associates, a public accounting firm based in Avon, showed that the city’s budget grew and ended the year with $2,001,108 in its general fund.
Sales tax, the city’s primary source of funding, increased by $368,657 in 2019. The growth was attributed to an improved economic year in the report, and continues a trend of increased sales tax revenue for the city since 2016.
Conducted remotely in light of the pandemic, the audit was completed without any upsets, but was conducted later in the year than originally planned, according to Paul Backes, who delivered the report on behalf of McMahan and Associates.
Compared to 2018, the city saw an increase in revenues in most categories, except for charges for services, which saw a drop of $104,984 according to the report.
While revenues grew, so did expenses. The report indicates increased spending in each listed category except for cultural enhancement, which was down $1 compared to 2018, and parks and recreation which was reduced by $14,711 from 2018.
Backes said the city was in a good position for 2019, but encouraged the city to brace for the impacts of the pandemic in next year’s figures.
“Next year is going to look rougher,” Backes told City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.