Dr. Joseph Assini is a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic surgeon and the newest visiting physician at St. Vincent Health. He specializes in hip and knee replacement and reconstruction, and rapid-recovery total joint arthroplasty. Dr. Assini brings his surgical and orthopedic expertise and services to Leadville and Lake County monthly, from OrthoONE at Swedish Medical Center in Denver.
“The ability to dramatically improve a patient’s quality of life is what I enjoy most about orthopedic surgery and particularly joint replacement,” says Dr. Assini. He uses advanced techniques including minimally invasive and computer-assisted surgery to lessen tissue trauma, along with alternative pain treatments. His overarching goal is to minimize downtime and shorten recovery time for orthopedic patients.
Dr. Assini completed a clinical and research fellowship at Weill-Cornell Medical College and the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, learning from reconstruction and joint replacement physicians and scientists. Prior to his fellowship, Dr. Assini completed residency in his hometown of London, Ontario at Western University. Dr. Assini attended medical school at the University of Sydney in Australia, graduating with honors. He earned his undergraduate degree from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.
“I believe that each patient’s presentation is unique and requires an individual treatment plan — including both surgery and surgical alternatives — that we decide on together,” said Dr. Assini. “My fellowship training taught me the most current, as well as classic treatment options, in adult joint reconstruction and joint replacement.”
St. Vincent Health (SVH) will open surgical services in early 2021. Conditions treated and surgeries and procedures offered by Dr. Assini at SVH will include:
— Lower and upper extremity orthopedic injuries
— Computer-assisted joint replacement
— Minimally invasive/computer-assisted surgery
— Anterior hip approach
— Minimally invasive joint replacement
— Unicompartmental knee replacement
— Fracture treatment
As a Canada native, the Colorado climate and outdoor lifestyle are a natural fit for to Dr. Assini and his wife. The couple have two daughters, and the family enjoys skiing and mountain biking in their leisure time.
“We’re bringing some of Colorado’s best medical talents to Leadville by building relationships and expanding specialty clinics that benefit our current and future patients,” says SVH CEO Brett Antczak. “It’s about creating more access to the health services our community wants and needs. I am extremely proud to partner with Dr. Assini to bring orthopedics to Lake County.”
Dr. Assini will begin seeing patients at SVH on Friday Dec. 18. The hospital is hosting a remote community meet and greet with Dr. Assini on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. The meeting invite can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y854fvvq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.