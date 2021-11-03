Independence Pass on Hwy. 82 is officially closed for the season. The summit of Independence Pass is located 18 miles west of Twin Lakes and 19 miles east of Aspen and crosses the Continental Divide over the Sawatch Range.
The roadway closed at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 due to a winter storm. The closure was extended into the seasonal winter closure starting Thursday, Oct. 28. Last year, Independence Pass closed on Nov. 13.
Closure gates will continue to be closed near Twin Lakes and Aspen. The safety closure is to keep maintenance equipment operators and the traveling public safe during the winter season as plowing the steep switchbacks found along Hwy. 82 is not safe during winter months and sections of the roadway are exposed to significant avalanche hazard.
The alternate route from Leadville to Aspen is via westbound Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then Hwy. 82 to Aspen. CDOT typically reopens the pass on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.