The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) is offering a morning stroll in Salida focused on capturing photographic images of sunrise, the lake and wildlife with Ryan Kempfer and Chris Kassar from Elk Raven Photography on August 15 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Kempfer and Kassar will discuss how to play with different kinds of light, tips for composing and creating unique images, and techniques, for taking photos of animals commonly seen around the lake such as birds in flight, waterfowl, hawks and deer.
All levels are welcome. The course will not dive into the nitty gritty of settings for every particular circumstance but will focus on exploring the area and composing and developing an “eye” for great shots. To get the most out of this workshop, participants should know how to change settings and lenses on their camera(s). Participants should feel free to bring a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens and something in between for a variety of shots.
In addition, Elk Raven will present an optional Zoom class on Thursday, August 13 from 7-8 p.m. to go over photography concepts including the rule of thirds for composition and shooting on manual mode (shutter speed, aperture and ISO).
This course is $10 for GARNA members and $20 for non-members. Check out https://garna.org/calendar/photography-101/ for more information and to register. Please email info@garna.org or call 719-539-5106 with questions.
