Ready to learn something new, get back to “normal” or celebrate spring holidays?
Indoor Gardening with Kelly Erbstoesser will start in April. Erbstoesser will help participants learn how to overcome challenges of our high altitude and short growing season, just in time for spring planting. The class will run from April 6-27 from 6-6:45 p.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink warming building.
Steve Sunday will present two photography workshops, one for digital cameras, and another for cell phones, which will include video pointers too. The digital photography workshop will take place on March 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the warming hut at Huck Finn Ice Rink. The cell phone and video workshop, also at the ice rink, will take place on Saturday, March 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Need a reason to start training? Register for the St. Patrick’s Day Virtual 5 km and 10 km, starting March 11, and compete virtually with other runners. You will have a full week before St. Patrick’s Day to complete a 5k or 10k and participants are able to walk, run, ski, snowshoe or bike.
Submit a picture of yourself while participating in the event and we will enter your name in a drawing of those who completed the challenge. There will be one winner from both the 5 km youth and 5 km adult categories, and one winner from both the 10 km youth and 10 km adult categories. Winners will not be based on times so all entrants have a chance to win. Email, text, or add your photo to Lake County Recreation Department’s Facebook page by March 16 to be entered in the drawing for local prizes. Submit entries via text or email to Felicia at ffederico@co.lake.co.us or 719-257-3956.
Reserve a visit from the Easter Bunny for your child, who will hop on by with a treat for your child’s basket on March 27. Have your cell phone or camera ready to record the special moments.
Mother’s Day memories will be made on May 8, with tea, snacks and a craft project for you and your child. Space is limited.
Some of the regular, (although modified slightly for the current situation) programs are Hatha Yoga, Fit Happens, Pickelball, Cornhole, FUNctional Fitness, Tiny Tumblers, Tai Chi for Balance, Soccer (U6 – U12) and Youth Volleyball, which make a return for spring.
Back by popular demand are dog training classes, now offering separate classes for puppies, adult dogs and your more advanced four-legged friends.
For information on all classes, visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/activity/search or call the Lake County Recreation Department at 719-486-7486.
