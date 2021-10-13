Leadville Racing, the Lake County High School mountain bike team, traveled to Eagle for the third race in the Colorado Mountain Bike Race Series last week. The event was billed as the conference championships and the last event before the state championships in Durango on Oct. 23 and 24.
Leadville Racing continued its strong presence in the conference with a strong showing from junior varsity girls rider Rose Horning. Horning earned her third win of the season and secured first overall in the conference.
In the freshman girls race, the Bullock twins also continued to ride well. Ella Bullock finished third in the race and third overall for the series, and Susie Bullock finished sixth in the race and tied for fifth overall. All three of the aforementioned athletes will be looking to ride up front in Durango.
Elona Greene also rode hard in the very demanding varsity girls race. Riding three laps of one of the most demanding courses of the season, Greene finished the race in one hour, 35 minutes and 31 seconds, a ninth place finish, putting her in seventh place overall heading into the state championships.
Barrett Poupore and Logan Charles finished 15th and 25th respectively in the freshman boys competition out of a field of 99 people. Barrett is ranked 15th in the conference and Logan is ranked 27th; the two should be given great starting positions at the state championships.
Sophmore Avery Milne had her best race to date finishing two laps in a time of 1:14:16, earning 14th place. Milne’s finish should give her great confidence going into the state championships.
Freshman girl rider Amara Olsen continued to improve to earn a 13th place finish. Olsen completed two laps in a time of 1:23:13, a mark of her improvement on the technical aspects of mountain biking.
Junior varsity boys rider Truth Mooney started the day off for Leadville Racing in chilly weather at 8:30 a.m. Mooney rode hard, finishing the two-lap race in a time of 1:10:42.
With a strong showing in Eagle, Leadville Racing secured the third place trophy for Division 3 of the Crystal Conference out of 18 teams. The team is now setting their sights on a strong finish at the state championships in Durango on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24.
