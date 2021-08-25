The Lake County High School girls volleyball team won their first match of the season against KIPP Denver Collegiate High School over the weekend.
The league match, which took place on Saturday, Aug. 21 in Denver, finished with a score of 3-1. The Panthers won all but one set, with local senior Emily Romero earning player of the match.
After a promising start to the season, Lake County’s team faces two non-league matches and one tournament competition next week. On Aug. 26, the Panthers play an away game against Soroco High School in Oak Creek. The following Saturday, the team will face Estes Park High School for an away match. And on Aug. 31, the Panthers play Buena Vista High School.
“Saturday’s match was a good test because we were actually behind in the first set, but we were able to come back and win it with a lot of strong serves,” said coach Sean Sprague. “I think that’s sort of a testament to our team. We have a lot of veteran players who didn’t panic and we really came together as a team.”
