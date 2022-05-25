Leadville and Lake County are moving forward with spring and summer construction projects, including building a new parklet and paving city streets.
Lake County Public Works
Lake County Public Works is planning on doing more asphalting this summer, mainly on County Roads 10 and 99, according to Public Works Director Michael Irwin. This may cause temporary lane closures toward the end of summer (late August to beginning of September).
Closer to town, the county will be repairing damage on County Road 4 caused by ice freezing in road cracks during the winter. Crews will start on this whenever it’s warm enough to mix hot asphalt.
The department will also be working on dust control on County Road 7 where it gets a lot of traffic. This means regrading the roads and spraying dust control on them. Later, crews will seal the ground so the dust is all contained, said Irwin.
The dust control project is expected for the middle of June or beginning of July. The road should only be closed for about 10 minutes.
Leadville Sanitation District
The Leadville Sanitation District is replacing clay pipes on Pine Street. “Pine is the biggest street project we have,” said Joseph Passalacqua, superintendent of the Leadville Sanitation District. On May 17, Pine Street was closed from West Eighth to West Seventh. A full construction schedule from the sanitation district is in the works.
The district will also be working on West Third and East Second streets, along with part of East Third.
Parklet and Restroom Project
A public restroom and parklet will be built this summer next to Harrison Avenue at the Visitor’s Center, adjacent to the parking lot. The Leadville Main Street Program anticipates that the parklet will open late summer or early fall.
The parklet will benefit the public by proving a year-round amenity, said Leadville Main Street Program Director Nancy Bailey.
Another goal of the parklet is to provide reliable bathroom facilities over the summer so local businesses aren’t overrun.
Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe said this is a major project that will require a lot of work. Construction crews will need to connect sewer and water lines to the restroom. To put in the water line, crews will need to dig down nine feet.
The parklet will be similar to Zaitz Park.
Paving
The city budget has around $500,000 set aside for paving. While that may sound like a lot, Labbe said paving city streets costs about a million dollars a mile. “It’s scary,” the mayor added.
The city needs to pave East Second Street, as well as Pine Street after the sanitation district is done putting in a new sewer line.
“It’s a cooperative effort between Leadville Sanitation and the City of Leadville,” said Labbe.
The city wants to coordinate with other groups and their projects, said Labbe. For example, the city doesn’t want to pave a street until after the sanitation district is done working there. That way, the it isn’t paving streets just for them to be torn up later.
The city is also planning to pave West Sixth Street from Harrison Avenue up to James Street – the four blocks on the west side.
“It’s not in good shape,” said Labbe. “We have lots of streets that are not in good shape.”
The city may not take up the entire paving budget to pave streets, but it might, said Labbe. Paving could begin in July.
Culverts
The city has already done some drainage projects on the lower west side of town, said Labbe.
It’s really critical for the street department to make sure drainage is working so houses don’t flood, said Labbe, especially on the lower west side of town.
The county is also planning on doing another bridge this summer, depending on the engineering and availability of materials, said Irwin. The bridge will be on Halfmoon Road, which is also County Road 11 going over the Lake Fork Creek crossing.
Crews will be replacing culverts in this area with a bridge that lets the fish go back and forth through the water rather than jumping up into a culvert.
Xcel
The Leadville Natural Gas Project is continuing on the east side of town. A construction update from Xcel on May 20 says crews will be doing line installation and temporary restoration on South Toledo Avenue between Hazel and East Second streets.
Service replacements will be on East Second Street between South Toledo Avenue and Orange Street.
Line installation, temporary restoration and service replacements will occur on East Fourth Street between Hazel and Ash streets.
Crews will also do service replacements on the East Eighth Street alley between Poplar and Hazel streets.
“We will have single-lane closures on roads and full closures in alleys to accommodate our work,” the update states. “Parking will be restricted, and local traffic will be allowed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.