The St. Vincent General Hospital District Board of Directors appointed Dr. Terry Sullivan to fill the seat formerly held by Saige Bertolas, who moved away from Lake County in 2021.
Sullivan is a board-certified internal medicine physician. He currently works remotely from his Leadville home as senior clinical strategist, principal for a consulting firm, the Michael Best Company. Sullivan’s vast experience includes board seats on the Colorado State Board of Health, Denver Medical Society and Colorado Medical Society. “It would be an honor to serve our community on the board of the St. Vincent General Hospital District,” Sullivan said.
Additional candidates for the board seat were Lake County eligible electors Vanessa Langston, Mary Ann Graham-Best and Kate Bartlett. Each candidate submitted a letter of interest and introduced themselves at the regular board meeting on Jan. 26. At the conclusion of the open session of the board meeting, the directors voted and appointed Sullivan to the vacant seat.
“All of the candidates who expressed an interest in joining the S. Vincent General Hospital District (SVGHD) board possessed a depth of experience and community investment,” said Aleta Bezzic, the board’s chair. “Each one of them would have been an asset to the district.”
As an appointed board member, Sullivan’s term is through May 2022. The district will hold a regular board election on May 3, 2022, at which time Dr. Sullivan can choose to become a candidate in the general election for a three-year term through May 2025. The seats held by current board members Shirley Hoffacker and Francine Webber are also open for election in May 2022.
The current SVGHD board members are:
— Aleta Bezzic, chair, term: 2020-2023
— Francine Webber, vice-chair, term: 2018-2022
— Shirley Hoffacker, board treasurer, term: 2018- 2022
— Jonathan Burk, member at large, term: 2020-2023
— Dr. Terry Sullivan, member at large, term: 2022
More information regarding the upcoming SVGHD election, including the call for nominations and a self-nomination form, may be found at www.StVincent.Health on the district and board of directors’ page located in the footer of the site. Additionally, the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation has vacant board seats. Individuals interested in serving on the foundation board should contact foundation director Steve Mercado at 719-486-7119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.