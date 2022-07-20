The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) adopted an updated Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) on July 14. The new plan improves upon a previous version and will provide a road map for crucial fuel mitigation efforts.
The CWPP Leaders Team has been working on the plan update since early 2021 by sponsoring community engagement and conducting risk priority mapping.
The team includes representatives from the Lake County Open Space Initiative, Envision Chaffee County, Lake County Government, Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue, Colorado State Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Forest Restoration Institute (CFRI), the City of Leadville, Colorado Springs Utilities, Newmont Mining and the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program.
The new plan expands on the previous 2015 version, includes takeaways from strategic community engagement efforts and provides wildfire risk and priority treatment maps.
While the 2015 plan did outline some of the same information as the updated plan, it was less detailed and did not include feedback from the public.
Stakeholders finished the CWPP during a time of urgency over the threat of wildfires. According to the plan, decades of fire suppression and recent beetle infestations have caused declining forest health in Lake County. Meanwhile, wildfires in other areas of the West are becoming more frequent and severe. Lake County’s forests are also overly dense with high fuel loads.
Community engagement
The new plan focuses heavily on community engagement, which has been in the works for more than a year now.
The CWPP Leaders Team conducted an online survey of Lake County residents last spring and noticed gaps in the public’s understanding of fire risk. For example, 83 percent of respondents characterized the health of Lake County public forests as either good or very good, even though experts recognize threats like the beetle epidemic and high forest density related to decades of fire suppression.
Additionally, only 41 percent of respondents had signed up for the Lake County Everbridge or Code Red systems. This means more than half of the respondents wouldn’t be notified of a possible fire through these resources.
The team also noticed stronger than expected public support for public land treatment activities and fuel mitigation efforts, which led them to conduct public meetings last October and May of this year to share drafts of the plan, gather feedback and share resources about mitigation. Homeowners who attended meetings this year, for instance, learned how to mitigate fuel on their own properties.
Mapping
The new plan also includes two major technical reports created by CFRI at Colorado State University.
The Composite Wildfire Risk Map, created with geospatial modeling, shows which areas are at the highest risk for wildfire based on three factors: likelihood of wildfire, intensity of the fire, and the susceptibility of public and private resources and assets.
The red areas on the map have a negative eNVC, meaning they are higher risk. The positive eNVC areas are in green and are estimated to benefit from a wildfire.
The Fuel Treatment Prioritization Map looks at areas where fuel mitigation can do the most to lower fire risk for the least amount of money. The Tier 1 red areas provide the greatest “bang for the buck.”
“This data is the cornerstone of the Lake County CWPP 2022 update,” the plan says. “Based on the best available community input, data and modeling, spending $10 million to $40 million to treat 2 to 8% of the total landscape in Lake County can reduce risk to community assets by 20 to 50%.”
The county has already prioritized certain areas for fuel mitigation this summer including public lands near Turquoise Lake Estates and community field near the high school.
These fuel mitigation projects are both high risk and high priority and include Newmont Mining and Colorado Mountain College (CMC) land. They are the first projects liated in the 2022 update. The projects have been in the works since before the plan was finalized and provided an example of fuel mitigation in action for the community.
This year, crews will be working to mitigate hazardous fuel in Grand West Estates, a 128-acre wildland-urban interface subdivision near Leadville City Limits. This project’s estimated completion date is November.
The CWPP Leaders Team will monitor additional upcoming projects listed in the plan and also schedule quarterly meetings with the Lake County Forest Health Council as well as an annual review of the CWPP.
“In a lot of ways, the CWPP was a starting block on the foot race moving forward,” said CSFS Forester Adam Moore, who attended the special meeting on July 14 with J.T. Shaver.
Commissioner Sarah Mudge was heavily involved in CWPP planning and expressed gratitude for everyone else’s contributions.
The official CWPP just needs a few more signatures from representatives, said County Manager Tim Bergman. Once those are complete and the document is ADA-compliant, the plan will be available under the Emergency Management section of the Lake County website. The county will also distribute it via email.
