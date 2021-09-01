When Caroline Morris and Jeff Steckler decided to open a sports equipment rental shop in Twin Lakes in early 2020, they suddenly had a scary and difficult decision to make as many businesses shut their doors due to COVID-19. The couple decided to forge ahead despite the pandemic, opening their shop to rent out stand-up paddle boards (SUPs) and bicycles to locals and tourists alike.
Twin Lakes SUP & Cycle opened its doors Memorial Day weekend of 2020. Last year turned out to be a good year for them as people took to the outdoors to cure their COVID-19 blues. This year has turned out even better, with increased inventory of gear and three different locations at which to launch: the Twin Lakes village (their headquarters), Mountain View on the east end of the lower lake right at the islands, and the parking lot near the dam at Turquoise Lake.
Morris and Steckler said they focus on personalized customer service. “We know that when people show up here they’re on vacation, and we want them to feel like they’re on vacation. We want them to truly enjoy all the same things that we enjoy doing, and without any stress,” Steckler said. “As long as we don’t have reservations, we don’t charge late fees. We only ask for a call so we know they are safe and we can bump them up to the next rental price tier with no additional penalty.”
Twin Lakes SUP & Cycle supports local Colorado SUP companies such as SOL Paddle Boards from Telluride and Badfish Boards in Salida while emphasizing high quality gear and safety.
Eleven different styles of boards are available to rent: single-person, two-person, multi-person, party barges with an optional attachable couch and fishing boards with Scotty rod mounts for trolling. According to Steckler, the wide variety of SUPs allows the shop to meet the specific needs of every client, which can include extra stability for yoga, dogs, kids and beginners.
Even though the rental shop is only open to the public from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Morris and Steckler stay busy all year long because every part of the business is handled in-house between the two of them.
“Our focus is boards and bikes, but last year we offered inflatable kayaks for rent which we only offer as demos for purchase this year,” Steckler said. “We increased our SUP fleet to 40+ boards. For bikes, we went from only hardtails to also including full suspension, gravel bikes and kids 24-inch mountain bikes,” Steckler explained. “We offer a lot of accessories too: river tubes, bear canisters, SUP/kayak equipment, bicycle bags, etc. We offer kayak seats and kayak paddles, which are very popular for a lazy float or a longer paddle with our larger, more stable boards.”
The shop is also an authorized dealer for SOL Paddle Boards and OneWheel electric single-wheeled skateboards, which feel more like snowboarding or surfing. This year the shop also increased their branded merchandise, which has been very popular this year. All graphics were hand drawn by Morris.
Twin Lakes SUP & Cycle is located at 35 C.R. 26 in Twin Lakes. The rental shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, Memorial Day to Labor Day. After-hours drop-offs are available.
To make a reservation or for more information, visit www.supandcycle.com or call 970-420-0200.
