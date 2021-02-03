Just because it’s cold and snow and ice cover area lakes doesn’t mean the fish aren’t biting. You can catch them if you know how.
And now is your chance to learn as Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) hosts a free Ice Fishing 101 Clinic, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Hayden Meadows Reservoir south of Leadville.
All are invited, young and old alike, to join CPW District Wildlife Managers Kevin Madler and Zach Baker for the day on the ice.
The event is free and limited to 20 participants.
Participants will learn all about ice fishing safety, equipment and techniques. All fishing equipment will be provided.
Participants are asked to bring a chair, water, sunscreen, snacks and a cooler with ice if you plan to take fish home. Be sure to dress in layers to stay warm out on the ice.
All participants 16 years old and older must have a valid Colorado fishing license to participate.
Look for the CPW truck, tent and officers and catch some keepers.
Participants can reserve a spot at the clinic by registering at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/165327 so the officers know how much equipment to bring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.