Thursday, Dec. 10
9 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners public hearing regarding the 2021 budget. See lakecountyco.com to check schedule and to get Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting with the intent of going into executive session to discuss negotiating constraints and strategies regarding potential acquisition of particular real property owned by High Country Developers, LLC and/or Union Pacific Railroad Company for the justice center project. See lakecountyco.com to check schedule and to get Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Call 719-486-1449 for details.
Friday, Dec. 11
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, Dec. 12
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, Dec. 13
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom ID 480 183 048.
Monday, Dec. 14
8 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom ID 832 6841 0881.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom ID 876 3946 6638.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. See lakecountyco.com to check schedule and to get Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting. This meeting via Zoom ID 841 2152 0880.
Thursday, Dec. 17
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
