Just in time for the summer tourist season, the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum is offering visitors a new way to experience the museum with an audio tour. The museum received an award from the CloudGuide COVID-19 Support Fund to develop the audio tour at no cost to help counteract decreased attendance due to the pandemic.
Visitors download the CloudGuide app onto their smartphone for free, then pay a small fee for an access code to the tour itself. The tour provides photos, written text and oral descriptions of 29 stops throughout the museum, giving visitors highlights of many of the exhibits. The audio tour is well suited for visitors who are vision-impaired, do not like to read, or are in a hurry. It lasts about 45 minutes, including walking time from stop to stop.
CloudGuide SL is a company based in Barcelona, Spain. CloudGuide is a leading global sightseeing app, providing interactive visitor experiences for museums and cultural heritage sites worldwide. More than 1,000 sites in 26 countries use the app to provide effective, user-friendly online tours of their monuments, museums and heritage sites. In the United States, CloudGuide audio tours are available at institutions in nine states. Once the app has been downloaded onto a smartphone, it can be used to take audio tours at any of the other participating institutions.
The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
See www.mininghalloffame.org for more information about the museum, and www.cloudguide.me/en/ for more information about CloudGuide.
