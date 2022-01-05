Who said it and why? The following quotations are taken from issues of the Herald Democrat published during 2021. They are presented in no particular order.
“This doesn’t have anything to do with the sheriff’s office.”
– Gloria Gonzales, employee of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on starting the recall effort against Shannon Kent
“It’s a place to relax with after-dinner drinks, or to meet up before skiing. It’s also a reference to the historical significance of Leadville, what’s been here and what’s to come.”
– Christine Street, local restaurant owner, on the creation of Before and After
“Leadville has always been boom or bust, and that goes for the housing market as well. People are just bent on getting to Lake County.”
– Leadville developer Jack Saunders on the local real estate market
“We’re at a point where our systems have broken down, and we’ve able to sort of rebuild right now.”
– Stephanie Cole, executive director of Full Circle of Lake County, on local child care
“When you’re talking about a major health paradigm in need of changing, that’s not something you see overnight.”
– Alex Cutler, of the Advocates of Lake County, on domestic violence
“You can either whine about it or do something action-oriented.”
– Duffy Counsell, organizer of Leadville Skijoring, on the event’s move to McWethy Drive
“We don’t want to become like other cities who are losing that historic integrity.”
– Marcia Martinek, Historic Preservation Commission member, on expanding the group’s purview in Leadville
“Sometimes police can be their own worst enemy. I can’t change someone’s opinion about the institution of policing, but I can explain my guiding principals as a nominal leader.”
– Leadville Police Department Commissioner Hal Edwards after his appointment to the role
“We want a pool and we want it now.”
– Leadville local Jane Harrelson on the Lake County Aquatic Center’s closing
“There is such a rich history between the two towns that was mostly forgotten. What this does is reestablish a relationship that began more than 150 years ago.”
– Kathleen Fitzsimmons on sister cities Leadville and Allihies, Ireland
“It’s really great to start focusing on education again, because that’s what we do.”
– Lake County School District Superintendent Bethany Massey on beginning the 2021-22 school year with less disruptive COVID-19 policies
“Don’t only have the gear, but practice with it — a lot.”
– Chris Yeager, president of Lake County Search and Rescue, on avalanche equipment
“In the West, the biggest challenge to managing our forests for watershed health is wildfire.”
– Marcus Selig, vice president of field programs at the National Forest Foundation, on the threat of wildfire
“We want there to be a certain amount of comfort for those traveling over the mountains with electric vehicles.”
– Mayor Greg Labbe on the installation of an electric vehicle charging station
“Will we become a Superfund site again? ... Do we want to play Russian roulette with the Arkansas River?”
– Leadville resident Terry Jacobs on the proposal by Union Milling to use sodium cyanide at the Leadville Mill
“Colorado’s natural resources throughout areas like Lake County are magnets for tourism and the pride of this state.”
– Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser during his landmark tour in Lake County
“We are parents, we understand the families. This program is really helpful for them.”
– Family Connector Vianca Gonzalez on the new school district program
“We can’t vaccinate quickly enough to make up for people taking off their masks. Get vaccinated. And until everyone is vaccinated, please wear a mask.”
– Dr. Lisa Zwerdlinger on vaccinating against COVID-19
“That was a very real threat for communities in Lake County. Thankfully nothing happened, but we were prepared for the worst.”
– Gloria Perez, president of Lideres Latinos, on former President Donald Trump’s mass deportation threats
“Once the Tennessee Pass Line is renovated, doors open for the possibility of through freight. And that could pose a threat to the work that’s been done along the Arkansas. With any operation like this, there will be some sort of environmental impact.”
– Commissioner Jeff Fiedler on the Tennessee Pass Line
“It’s the only place I ever wanted to live.”
– Colin McFee, a local silversmith and educator, on living in Cloud City
“If you look at successful communities who have implemented affordable housing, it’s because they have money to bring to the table.”
– Kristi Galarza, housing manager for Lake County Build a Generation, on solutions to affordable housing
“There aren’t slow days anymore. Everyday there’s a crowd, and some days there is a line out the door and a couple feet down the block.”
– City on a Hill Coffee & Espresso employee Pam Stovey in reflecting on a busy summer
“There’s been so much effort to bring the Arkansas to gold water standards. It’s important to uphold that for the local enjoyment and quality of life the river offers.”
– Commissioner Sarah Mudge on Lake County Government’s agreement to help manage the Shawn Andrick Memorial Preserve
“Think of Leadville, surrounded by mountains, and how many kids of color are really climbing Elbert or Massive?”
– Thru-hiker Tyler Lau on equity in outdoor recreation
“There was this absolute sense of doom and hopelessness. I truly had no idea something like that would happen.”
– Local business owner Edward Wood on facing eviction at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic
“We have a skeleton of a crew right now.”
– Mayor Greg Labbe on staffing at the Leadville Police Department
“In school, we teach children about math and science, but one of their biggest responsibilities going forward in life is being able to feed themselves three to four times a day.”
– Valeria La Rosa, of the Life Time Foundation, on healthy lunches
“It’s devastating to lose that infrastructure. But we’ve come to terms that it is gone beyond repair.”
– Commissioner Kayla Marcella on the closure of the aquatic center
To be continued next week.
