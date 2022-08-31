The Tabor Opera House welcomed Cary Morin & Ghost Dog and Hazel Miller & the Collective on Saturday, Aug. 27 for an exciting blues double-header.
The performers were met with a full audience who eagerly rose to their feet and danced along to the tunes.
Cary Morin & Ghost Dog provided roots-infused Native Americana music with hints of bluegrass, folk and rock. Frontman Morin is a renowned guitarist who has performed across the globe.
Hazel Miller & the Collective followed Cary Morin & Ghost Dog with an eclectic blend of jazz and R&B. Miller has toured internationally and opened for many artists, including Al Green, Herbie Hancock and Gladys Knight.
This lively show was the last in the venue’s summer comeback season, but the fun isn’t over yet.
On Saturday, Sept. 3, the City of Leadville will host a benefit concert featuring the Vail Valley Band and special guest Jake Riley for some authentic cowboy poetry. The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation will also continue to host historic building tours in both English and Spanish until Sept. 30.
