A large group of pre-1960 racing and sports cars will drive through Leadville the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 17, with many stopping at the Tabor Opera House. The cars are on the Colorado Grand charity tour for sports and race cars of distinction built in 1960 and earlier. The annual tour attracts entrants from around the world who drive 1,000 miles through the Rockies in five days.
The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation and the Delaware Hotel are partnering to sponsor the Colorado Grand’s coffee stop on the tour’s fourth day, which routes drivers from Grand Junction to Vail by way of Salida. The foundation will offer an open house, and the Delaware Hotel’s new kitchen, Mineral, presented by Chef Taylor Carter, will provide refreshments.
Hand-painted pieces from one of the finest collections of historic stage scenery in North America, which were found in the Tabor’s attic in 2020 and featured in a recent New York Times article, will be displayed for drivers to see.
“We look forward to welcoming the Colorado Grand drivers, showing them the Tabor’s treasures and sharing the Delaware Hotel’s delicious food with them,” said Jenny Buddenborg, president of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation. “We are truly grateful for the Colorado Grand’s generosity to the foundation and other Colorado charities.”
The Colorado Grand currently generates well over $500,000 annually for small Colorado charities, of which the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is a beneficiary. The tour has contributed more than $7.2 million to Colorado charities over 32 years.
The tour always includes several 1920s and 1930s cars. Typical makes include Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Porsche, Bugatti, Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Maserati and Allard, and such exotic names as Amilcar, Cisitalia, Squire, Delahaye and Talbot-Lago.
Major sponsors include Mercedes-Benz USA, Hagerty Insurance, WeatherTech, RM Auctions and Passport Transport.
