The Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series concluded with a virtual rendition of the annual East Side Epic race this month.
Jason Kiefer, of Leadville, placed first with a time of one hour, five minutes and 11 seconds. Tamira Jenlink, of Leadville, was the first woman to finish with a time of 1:24:05.
2021 East Side Epic Results
Place/Name Time City
1 Jason Kiefer 1:05:11 Leadville
2 Heath Speckman 1:10:44 Leadville
3 Aaron Provance 1:10:51 Boulder
4 Jason Winkler 1:12:42 Morrison
5 Jason Horning 1:15:59 Leadville
6 Rafael Millan-Garcia 1:21:15 Leadville
7 Tamira Jenlink 1:24:05 Leadville
8 Pat Cade 1:24:27 Leadville
9 Mark Anderson 1:27:14 Frisco
10 Ann Stanek 1:27:50 Leadville
11 Marty Regan 1:31:05 Leadville
12 Dennis McShea 1:31:10 Leadville
13 Stephen Mack 1:32:39 Leadville
14 Dylan Kane 1:33:22 Leadville
15 Rich Smith 1:34::04 Leadville
16 Greg Turner 1:35:46 Buena Vista
17 Lisa Sandoval 1:35:47 Leadville
18 Chris Warren 1:42:41 Denver
19 Dave Draschil 1:42:50 Lakewood
20 Matthew Warriner 1:42:59 Leadville
21 Kelly Hofer 1:44:19 Leadville
22 Sarah Mudge 1:49:00 Leadville
23 Richard Moothart 1:49:22 Colorado Springs
24 Judy Allen 1:51:00 Leadville
25 Adam Ducharme 1:55:29 Leadville
26 Bryan Bishop 1:56:07 Littleton
27 Gabby Voeller 1:57:00 Leadville
28 Carrie Mallozzi 1:58:05 Leadville
29 Dawes Wilson 2:07:00 Vail
30 Katie Speckman 2:11:00 Leadville
32 Stuart Francone 2:14:15 Leadville
33 Noah Sosin 2:16:00 Leadville
34 Matt MacFarland 2:17:03 Leadville
37 Jim Pokrandt 2:20:50 Leadville
38 Karen Lewis 2:42:38 Leadville
39 Sadie Rehm 2:44:29 Leadville
43 Kerry Fisher Newell 2:57:27 Leadville
44 Jack Ernst 3:07:28 Leadville
45 Taylor Trelka 3:07:28 Leadville
46 Layla Horning 4:23:15 Leadville
47 Bella Speckman 4:23:15 Leadville
48 Paul Anderson 4:56:00 Leadville
49 Wilson Anderson 4:56:00 Leadville
50 Katie Anderson 4:56:00 Leadville
