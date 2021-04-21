The Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series concluded with a virtual rendition of the annual East Side Epic race this month.

Jason Kiefer, of Leadville, placed first with a time of one hour, five minutes and 11 seconds. Tamira Jenlink, of Leadville, was the first woman to finish with a time of 1:24:05.

2021 East Side Epic Results

Place/Name             Time            City

1 Jason Kiefer            1:05:11            Leadville

2 Heath Speckman            1:10:44            Leadville

3 Aaron Provance            1:10:51            Boulder

4 Jason Winkler            1:12:42            Morrison

5 Jason Horning            1:15:59            Leadville

6 Rafael Millan-Garcia        1:21:15            Leadville

7 Tamira Jenlink            1:24:05            Leadville

8 Pat Cade            1:24:27            Leadville

9 Mark Anderson            1:27:14            Frisco

10 Ann Stanek            1:27:50            Leadville

11 Marty Regan            1:31:05            Leadville

12 Dennis McShea            1:31:10            Leadville

13 Stephen Mack            1:32:39            Leadville

14 Dylan Kane            1:33:22            Leadville

15 Rich Smith            1:34::04            Leadville

16 Greg Turner            1:35:46            Buena Vista

17 Lisa Sandoval            1:35:47            Leadville

18 Chris Warren            1:42:41            Denver

19 Dave Draschil            1:42:50            Lakewood

20 Matthew Warriner            1:42:59            Leadville

21 Kelly Hofer             1:44:19            Leadville

22 Sarah Mudge            1:49:00            Leadville

23 Richard Moothart             1:49:22        Colorado Springs

24 Judy Allen            1:51:00            Leadville

25 Adam Ducharme            1:55:29            Leadville

26 Bryan Bishop            1:56:07            Littleton

27 Gabby Voeller            1:57:00            Leadville

28 Carrie Mallozzi            1:58:05            Leadville

29 Dawes Wilson            2:07:00            Vail

30 Katie Speckman            2:11:00            Leadville

32 Stuart Francone            2:14:15            Leadville

33 Noah Sosin            2:16:00            Leadville

34 Matt MacFarland            2:17:03            Leadville

37 Jim Pokrandt            2:20:50            Leadville

38 Karen Lewis            2:42:38            Leadville

39 Sadie Rehm            2:44:29            Leadville

43 Kerry Fisher Newell        2:57:27            Leadville

44 Jack Ernst            3:07:28            Leadville

45 Taylor Trelka            3:07:28            Leadville

46 Layla Horning            4:23:15            Leadville

47 Bella Speckman            4:23:15            Leadville

48 Paul Anderson            4:56:00            Leadville

49 Wilson Anderson            4:56:00            Leadville

50 Katie Anderson            4:56:00            Leadville

