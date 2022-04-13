Last week the Lake County Tourism Panel hired Adam Ducharme, a Leadville resident of three years, to lead the county’s tourism efforts. Ducharme, who began as tourism manager last week, is now the sole staff member for the panel and will report to several additional entities.
As tourism manager, Ducharme has several responsibilities, including marketing, allocating funds and supporting events. Among other budgetary tasks, Ducharme manages funds collected by Leadville’s accommodations tax for the Lake County Tourism Panel (LCTP).
Although Ducharme is no stranger to the tourism industry, he said he will spend the first few weeks gauging the industry’s impact on Lake County. During his initial days as tourism manager, Ducharme conducted a listening tour of businesses along Harrison Avenue. Their responses, he said, will help inform his priorities going forward.
Ducharme said responses from business owners last week varied. At the time, the March crowds along Harrison Avenue had subsided, but some business owners cautioned of a busy season just around the corner — one they may not be ready for due to supply and employee shortages.
Ducharme sympathizes with those who call for fewer tourists in Lake County, but he hopes to create an industry that allows residents and visitors to coexist. “Even though we may be feeling a little overwhelmed by tourism, now isn’t the time to slow up or abandon our tourism marketing efforts,” said Ducharme. “The best way to manage visitation isn’t to ignore it, but to build a system around it and think strategically. The goal isn’t to lose all of our visitors. That’s our economy. We don’t want that.”
Ducharme is originally from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where his family has long been involved in the hospitality industry. After working in hotels in New Hampshire, he went to school for videography. When Ducharme first moved to Leadville, he shot a series of videos for LCTP highlighting various activities in Lake County. The project was part of an effort by the panel to market off-seasons in the county, something that Ducharme will continue as tourism manager.
In addition to marketing off-seasons and lesser-known attractions like historic sites or museums, Ducharme said LCTP will work on promoting responsible tourism and attracting visitors who will respect Lake County’s environment. So far, the panel has developed an online pledge with information for visitors to review and sign. Ducharme is unaware if LCTP maintains relationships with other groups to promote and enforce responsible tourism.
“We are delighted to have Adam join our efforts to promote sustainable tourism here in Lake County at this critical time,” said Commissioner Sarah Mudge. “Tourism is thriving in Lake County, and the timing is perfect to focus our efforts on making this growth sustainable for our community and our precious natural resources that we all enjoy.”
