The time to apply for more than 150 temporary positions for the 2022 summer season on the White River National Forest is quickly approaching.
The application period runs Nov. 5-12 for temporary 2022 summer seasonal positions on the forest, including positions in customer service, recreation, wilderness, trails, wildland firefighting, equipment operator, forestry and biology.
“These temporary positions are open to people across the country, and we want to make sure local residents know about this great opportunity to work for their local forest,” said Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams.
Locations include Aspen, Carbondale, Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Meeker, Minturn, Rifle and Silverthorne. Position starting and ending dates vary, but they cover the 2022 field season, typically April or May through September.
“We look for dedicated individuals from all walks of life and of all abilities to join our workforce,” Fitzwilliams said. “Temporary positions with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service are a great way to gain valuable experience, work outdoors and get exposure to different careers.”
More information about positions on the White River National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver or by calling 970-404-3163. Beginning Nov. 5, view the announcements and apply for the jobs on www.USAJOBS.gov. Information about seasonal jobs across the Rocky Mountain region is available at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs. Visit “Tips for Applicants” for help with the application process.
A number of summer internships for various recreation field crews are also available on the White River National Forest through the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps. For more information, visit https://www.rockymountainyouthcorps.org/internships.
