What was once known as the DOOR Program is now Cloud City High School, a new, standalone high school within Lake County School District.
In May, Cloud City High School (CCHS) received its own school code from Colorado Department of Education (CDE), a number designating CCHS as an alternative education campus (AEC). The designation removed CCHS from the umbrella of Lake County High School (LCHS), allowing the school and its principal, Heather Moutoux, to craft a new identity and conduct enrollment, curriculum development, testing and data reporting on its own.
The origins of Cloud City High School date back to 2005, when local partners collaborated to address high school dropout rates in Lake County. Lake County School District (LCSD), Colorado Mountain College (CMC) and the Leadville Workforce Center formed the DOOR Program that year — LCSD’s first alternative high school diploma program.
Over the last 15 years, the alternative degree program encountered different administrators, locations, class sizes and CDE accreditations. Most recently, DOOR functioned as a competency-based program within Lake County High School’s building and performance data.
The state defines AECs, like CCHS, as schools with “a specialized mission,” which have nontraditional methods of instruction and whose student population is comprised of at least 90% “high risk” students. In order to graduate, students are able to prove competency through testing or credits.
And though AECs share performance indicators like “post-secondary workforce readiness,” “achievement” and “growth” with traditional high schools, the indicators are weighted differently. AECs are also judged off a fourth indicator of their own: “student engagement.”
For CCHS, which accepts students up to 21 years of age, measures of engagement include attendance, re-engagement of students who have dropped out and the return of students from one year to the next.
“The goal of this separate rating system is to more accurately assess schools that are serving students who do not choose a typical high school pathway,” LCHS Principal Ben Cairns explained. “AECs are able to use multiple measures, in addition to state tests, to tell the story of how schools are serving students.”
One measure of CCHS’ academic achievement is coursework, much of which is done online to accommodate students who might have full-time jobs or caretaking responsibilities. Coursework is focused on test preparation for ACUPLACER and WorkKeys tests in literacy and math. The tests are one pathway to graduation, in addition to a semester of civics.
Jobs, internships and vocational classes are another important element of the school. Students can earn one semester of high school credit for every 80 hours clocked on a job or internship, often concluding in a capstone project within their professional field. And just like at LCHS, Cloud City students can enroll in CMC’s hands-on programs in welding, electrical and culinary arts.
The school’s staff, which includes Moutoux, teacher Mona Cloys and social worker Barbara Ferri, also engages students through weekly check-ins. The staff utilizes Mondays, when there are no in-person classes, to visit students at their job sites and homes.
Due to COVID-19, CCHS students are split into three cohorts this fall, each of which will join for in-person learning one day a week. According to Moutoux, it was essential to keep class size down because the school currently operates out of a 200 sq. ft. classroom in the LCHS building.
“The biggest changes this year are not related to becoming a standalone school but related to COVID,” Moutoux said. The principal is currently working on a system for attendance tracking as students move from the classroom to job sites to at-home learning throughout the week.
Moutoux, who first moved to Leadville in 2002 to work at Trailhead Wilderness School, spent the last 15 years teaching special education in Boulder. “At Cloud City, I’m a special ed teacher, a general ed teacher and an administrator,” she explained. “It’s a full plate.”
The principal hopes to lead a culture change at CCHS in its first year, a reshaping of the school’s identity. Students will develop a school logo and slogan as part of a collective rebranding process.
Students must apply to enroll at CCHS; it is not a public school of choice that LCHS students can default back to. The school, which caps enrollment at 35 students, currently has a waitlist.
“It’s different, not easier,” Moutoux said.
“It is a different way of getting to graduation that provides more flexibility and is more individually tailored to each student,” Cairns added.
CCHS will operate out of a room in LCHS for one more year. But in 2021, the school plans to move into the current Center Early Childhood Programs facility after the preschool moves to the district’s new early education building.
“Some AECs and high schools can end up at odds fighting for students and resources,” Moutoux explained. “Ben and I have a mindset of developing a broader continuum of high school diploma options for the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.